Rare Shift Of Migratory Birds In Rajasthan’s Iconic Marwar Region This Winter

Jodhpur: The Marwar region of Rajasthan, which has been a favourite winter refuge for many migratory birds from the snowy plains of Eurasia, witnessed a major shift in migration pattern this season, wildlife experts say.

A world-famous shelter for Demoiselle Cranes (locally known as Kurjan), Khekan village in Phalodi district, would see a gathering of more than 10,000 birds every year. But their number has declined significantly in the district and other waterlogged areas of Jodhpur city and nearby regions.

On the other hand, experts said this year, flocks of Common Crane (Grus grus) have been spotted in large numbers for the first time.

While the decline of Demoiselle Cranes concerns bird watchers and conservationists, the Director of the Wildlife Research and Conservation Centre at Jayanarayan Vyas University, Dr Hemsingh Gehlot, termed the new arrivals a “positive sign”.

“The arrival of common cranes in the Jodhpur area for the first time is very auspicious for the future. When a new wildlife species comes to live in an area, it gradually becomes its permanent or regular home. This increases biodiversity and strengthens the ecosystem,” he said.