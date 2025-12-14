Rare Shift Of Migratory Birds In Rajasthan’s Iconic Marwar Region This Winter
Winter migration sees a decline in Demoiselle Cranes, and a rise in Common Cranes in Jodhpur, boosting biodiversity and promising new ecotourism opportunities.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Marwar region of Rajasthan, which has been a favourite winter refuge for many migratory birds from the snowy plains of Eurasia, witnessed a major shift in migration pattern this season, wildlife experts say.
A world-famous shelter for Demoiselle Cranes (locally known as Kurjan), Khekan village in Phalodi district, would see a gathering of more than 10,000 birds every year. But their number has declined significantly in the district and other waterlogged areas of Jodhpur city and nearby regions.
On the other hand, experts said this year, flocks of Common Crane (Grus grus) have been spotted in large numbers for the first time.
While the decline of Demoiselle Cranes concerns bird watchers and conservationists, the Director of the Wildlife Research and Conservation Centre at Jayanarayan Vyas University, Dr Hemsingh Gehlot, termed the new arrivals a “positive sign”.
“The arrival of common cranes in the Jodhpur area for the first time is very auspicious for the future. When a new wildlife species comes to live in an area, it gradually becomes its permanent or regular home. This increases biodiversity and strengthens the ecosystem,” he said.
According to Dr Gehlot, both Demoiselle and Common Cranes breed in the mountainous and snowy regions of Eurasia. During winter, they migrate toward warmer areas around the Tropic of Cancer due to falling temperatures and food scarcity. “The Marwar region is ideal because of its favourable climate, availability of cereals and insects, and safe water sources,” he said.
Apart from Jodhpur, these birds are commonly sighted near Pachpadra in Barmer district, Sardarsamand reservoir in Pali, and areas such as Guda Vishnoiyan, Khejarli, Sarecha, Shikargarh, Jajiwal and Satlana. Locals and bird enthusiasts also extend their support to maintain ponds and water bodies for the comfort of the migrants.
“Despite fewer sightings in Jodhpur, the Kurjan tradition remains strong in Khekan village. Thousands of demoiselle cranes have been arriving here for the last three months,” Dr Gehlot said.
He said the flock of birds enhances the beauty of the area, with both domestic and foreign tourists continuing to visit in large numbers.
Dr Gehlot said that both the demoiselle crane and the common crane share a similar appearance but have some distinct features. Both species are known for their rhythmic flight and distinctive calls. Similarly, the Demoiselle Crane is smaller, with a black stripe on its neck and white wing patterns, while the Common Crane is larger with a darker wing pattern.
Sevaram Mali, a local caretaker, said villagers provide millet and other grains daily for the birds, as the birds will stay here till March and then return. “Kurjan Mahotsav will also be organised soon. This tradition is decades old, where villagers voluntarily serve these birds,” he said.
Experts also claimed that if the common crane continues to return, it could boost Rajasthan’s ecotourism. “Two major centres could emerge, Demoiselle Crane in Phalodi and Common Crane in Jodhpur, promoting bird watching, wildlife photography and ecotourism,” they said.
