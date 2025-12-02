ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan Woman Turns Old Newspapers Into Laptop Bags, Earns Lakhs And Creates Rural Jobs

Bharatpur: What most people sell as scrap has turned a boon for Sushila Devi from Jhalawar’s Asnawar village. Using a handloom and strips of discarded newspaper, this woman from interior Rajasthan creates unique pieces like laptop bags, tote bags, and shagun envelopes, and sends for sale all the way to America. In the process, she has also empowered 50 women from nearby villages, helping them earn, learn, and stand on their own feet.

Seventeen years ago, Sushila’s life was on the verge of collapse. The death of her husband left her alone fending for five children, four daughters and a son. Financial uncertainty, social taunts, and the thought of how she would feed and educate her children weighed heavily on her.

Rajasthan Woman Turns Old Newspapers Into Laptop Bags, Earns Lakhs And Creates Rural Jobs (ETV Bharat)

During this time, she came across training programmes in handloom weaving, sewing, and block-printing, somewhere closeby. Sushila decided that the only way she could string back her life was to learn every skill she could and use it to earn a livelihood.

Though she trained in thread and fabric to weave clothes, she turned all of it into a remarkable innovation. One day, a thought struck her about why old newspapers cannot be woven into something useful? That thought changed the course of her life forever.