Rajasthan Woman Marries Lord Krishna Idol In Unique Wedding, Echoes Meerabai’s Devotion
In Rajasthan, a differently-abled woman weds Lord Krishna on Chaitra Purnima, challenging norms, transforming stigma and uniting a village, reports Vikash Kumar Vyas.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Jaipur: You must have heard stories of Meerabai, who renounced royal comforts to devote her life to Lord Krishna. In the present day, a similar story is unfolding in a small village in Rajasthan where a deeply spiritual and unconventional echo of that devotion is being reenacted by a differently-abled Tamanna Kanwar.
In Jobner, near Jaipur, the 21-year-old Tamanna is set to “marry” Lord Krishna, not symbolically or in silence, but through a full-fledged wedding ceremony complete with rituals, music and community participation. For her family and villagers, the wedding reflects not only a formality but a true expression of faith, acceptance and divine belonging.
For Tamanna’s mother, the idea to get her married to Lord Krishna stemmed not out of ritual obligation, but emotional turmoil and hope. "Watching other girls get married, I was often worried about my daughter’s future. Every parent dreams of seeing their daughter get married and settled. But given Tamanna’s condition, it was not possible to solemnise a normal marriage. One day during prayer, I saw her as a bride and in that moment, I felt Lord Krishna himself would be her groom,” she says. And that seeded the marriage plan for Tamanna.
"The wedding was collectively accepted by the villagers where the family, elders and even the community supported the decision," says Tamanna's mother.
Raised in a deeply devotional environment, Tamanna's parents, Dr. Manju Kanwar and Mangal Singh Khangarot, vouch for their daughter's profound connection with spirituality. Over time, what began as faith transformed into a decision that the family now calls divinely-inspired.
A specially crafted idol of Lord Krishna, a silver statue plated with gold, has been commissioned by Tamanna’s father for the wedding. For the family, this idol is the living embodiment of the groom - Lord Krishna.
The wedding on April 2 (Chaitra Purnima) is being organised with all traditional Hindu rituals - from Haldi and Mehndi to Sangeet, Pheras and Bidaai. Invitation cards were printed and distributed widely, with over 2,000 guests expected to attend.
Preparations for the event began days in advance. The ceremonies commenced with the ‘Peela Chawal’ ritual, followed by Haldi and Mehndi, and culminated in a vibrant Sangeet. The wedding procession is set to depart from the Keshavraiji Temple in the Garh complex, mirroring the grandeur of a conventional baraat.
What makes the ceremony even more spiritually significant is that the sindoor and other suhaag items have been brought from sacred sites in Vrindavan, including Bhandirvan, believed to be the site where Lord Brahma solemnised the divine union of Radha and Krishna, and the revered Maang Bihari Temple.
Tamanna’s upbringing has been shaped by extraordinary care. Her mother stopped her own academic journey to raise her, only resuming her studies years later to complete an MPhil and PhD from Banasthali Vidyapith.
Religious discourses particularly Bhagwat Katha, became an integral part of Tamanna’s growing up years. She listens intently, observes fasts like Ekadashi and Thursdays with discipline and sincerity.
Her sister recalls, “She has observed more fasts than many of us can manage. Perhaps this devotion is why God himself is becoming her life partner.”
The journey, however, has not been without hurdles. Tamanna’s mother shares that people often attributed her daughter’s condition to past karma, a stigma that left deep emotional scars on the entire family. But today, the same community stands united in celebration. “Now people say she is fortunate. God himself is coming as our son-in-law,” her mother says.
With nearly 2,000 guests expected, Jobner is witnessing an unprecedented event, one that blends faith, emotion and cultural tradition in a rare narrative.
Though symbolic marriages with deities are sometimes performed to address astrological beliefs, a full ceremonial wedding of a woman with a deity, rooted purely in devotion, was almost unheard of. For Tamanna’s family, however, this is not about proving a point or breaking norms. "It is about fulfilling a dream, guided by faith. We believe history is repeating itself, when another Meerabai - our Tamanna, is dedicating her life to the Lord," says her mother.
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