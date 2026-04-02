ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan Woman Marries Lord Krishna Idol In Unique Wedding, Echoes Meerabai’s Devotion

Jaipur: You must have heard stories of Meerabai, who renounced royal comforts to devote her life to Lord Krishna. In the present day, a similar story is unfolding in a small village in Rajasthan where a deeply spiritual and unconventional echo of that devotion is being reenacted by a differently-abled Tamanna Kanwar.

In Jobner, near Jaipur, the 21-year-old Tamanna is set to “marry” Lord Krishna, not symbolically or in silence, but through a full-fledged wedding ceremony complete with rituals, music and community participation. For her family and villagers, the wedding reflects not only a formality but a true expression of faith, acceptance and divine belonging.

Rajasthan Woman Marries Lord Krishna Idol In Unique Wedding, Echoes Meerabai’s Devotion (ETV Bharat)

For Tamanna’s mother, the idea to get her married to Lord Krishna stemmed not out of ritual obligation, but emotional turmoil and hope. "Watching other girls get married, I was often worried about my daughter’s future. Every parent dreams of seeing their daughter get married and settled. But given Tamanna’s condition, it was not possible to solemnise a normal marriage. One day during prayer, I saw her as a bride and in that moment, I felt Lord Krishna himself would be her groom,” she says. And that seeded the marriage plan for Tamanna.

"The wedding was collectively accepted by the villagers where the family, elders and even the community supported the decision," says Tamanna's mother.

Rajasthan Woman Marries Lord Krishna Idol In Unique Wedding, Echoes Meerabai’s Devotion (ETV Bharat)

Raised in a deeply devotional environment, Tamanna's parents, Dr. Manju Kanwar and Mangal Singh Khangarot, vouch for their daughter's profound connection with spirituality. Over time, what began as faith transformed into a decision that the family now calls divinely-inspired.

A specially crafted idol of Lord Krishna, a silver statue plated with gold, has been commissioned by Tamanna’s father for the wedding. For the family, this idol is the living embodiment of the groom - Lord Krishna.