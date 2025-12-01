Rajasthan Wedding Goes Viral: Family Gifts Helmets To 286 Baraatis In Janjhuwari Tradition
A small shift in tradition made a big social impact at a Kuchaman City wedding where helmets became the highlight of the Janjhuwari ceremony.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST
Kuchaman City: In Rajasthan’s Kuchaman City, a return wedding gift has turned into a topic of discussion all around. Giving out a message on life and safety, the family of the bride gifted a total of 286 people from the the groom's procession a helmet, as per 'janjhuwari'. Followed by over generations, janjhuwari is a tradition where gifts are given as a gesture of honour to those who attend the 'baraat'.
On Sunday, Sonu, daughter of Manoj Barwal of Patwari Ki Kothi, Padampura Road, married Yash Bedwal. The bride's family wanted to gift helmets and the groom’s side agreed to the unique idea instead of customary presents. Soon after the 'varmala' ceremony, Manoj Kumar walked onto the stage and first placed a helmet in the hands of his new son in-law. Then, one by one, every member of the baraat received their own.
The family’s decision to gift helmets was because they were concerned about rising number of heartbreaking road accidents. Most fatalities, they felt, could be avoided if people adhered to wearing helmets.
The bride’s grandfather, Ramkaran Kumawat, took the lead, personally gifting helmets to 286 people in the wedding procession. He then administered a 'road safety oath' to everyone present. “So many accidents happen because people ignore basic safety rules. If these helmets can save even one life, our effort will bear fruit,” he said.
The initiative was taken positively at the event and people admired the initiative. Saint Bilasi Das Baghi Mahatma Bhagwan Das Maharaj, who helped distribute helmets, called it an inspiring step towards public safety. “This is not just a gift. It is a powerful message for society,” he said.
Within the bride’s family too, the gesture was admired and appreciated. Sonu’s sister, Hemlata Kumawat, said, “We wanted to start a new way of gifting. If every family thinks of gifting something different that add to the wedding, imagine how beautiful will this world be.”
Wedding guests echoed the sentiment. Munnalal, a baraati, said the gift made him realise how careless people can be about their own lives. “From now on, if there is an event at my home, I will also distribute helmets or something useful for life,” he said.
Another baraati, Sarita, admitted she rarely wore a helmet before. “But receiving one as janjhuwari made me rethink. So I have decided to wear it from today and encourage everyone around me too,” she said.
The wedding and the unique janjhuwari gift have become viral on social media after some people posted videos and photos of the ceremony on the internet.
