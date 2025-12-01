ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan Wedding Goes Viral: Family Gifts Helmets To 286 Baraatis In Janjhuwari Tradition

Kuchaman City: In Rajasthan’s Kuchaman City, a return wedding gift has turned into a topic of discussion all around. Giving out a message on life and safety, the family of the bride gifted a total of 286 people from the the groom's procession a helmet, as per 'janjhuwari'. Followed by over generations, janjhuwari is a tradition where gifts are given as a gesture of honour to those who attend the 'baraat'.

On Sunday, Sonu, daughter of Manoj Barwal of Patwari Ki Kothi, Padampura Road, married Yash Bedwal. The bride's family wanted to gift helmets and the groom’s side agreed to the unique idea instead of customary presents. Soon after the 'varmala' ceremony, Manoj Kumar walked onto the stage and first placed a helmet in the hands of his new son in-law. Then, one by one, every member of the baraat received their own.

The family’s decision to gift helmets was because they were concerned about rising number of heartbreaking road accidents. Most fatalities, they felt, could be avoided if people adhered to wearing helmets.

The bride’s grandfather, Ramkaran Kumawat, took the lead, personally gifting helmets to 286 people in the wedding procession. He then administered a 'road safety oath' to everyone present. “So many accidents happen because people ignore basic safety rules. If these helmets can save even one life, our effort will bear fruit,” he said.

The initiative was taken positively at the event and people admired the initiative. Saint Bilasi Das Baghi Mahatma Bhagwan Das Maharaj, who helped distribute helmets, called it an inspiring step towards public safety. “This is not just a gift. It is a powerful message for society,” he said.