ETV Bharat / offbeat

Saffron For Mewar, Blue For The Sky: Udaipur Craftsmen Create Special 'Mewar Pagdi' To Honour Captain Smit Machchhar

Udaipur: A colourful turban made in Udaipur representing the colours of valour in orange and skies in blue awaits the man who inspired it. Its makers, Jinesh and Jayant Kothari, want Captain Smit Machchhar to receive it as a gesture of gratitude from Mewar for his courage during the recent mid-air attack aboard flydubai flight FZ1073.

Named the "Captain Smit Machchhar 174 Courage Turban", the headgear carries aviation motifs and the inscription "174 Courage". For the craftsmen, honouring the Indian pilot through a pagdi (turban) was a way of expressing their admiration in a tradition familiar to their homeland.

The number "174", the makers said, represents the lives the Captain saved, while "Courage" is dedicated to his resolve in the face of danger. They wanted the design to convey both his actions and the place from which the tribute comes.

The turban has been fashioned in the traditional Bhopalshahi style. While its aviation symbols reflect Captain Machchhar's profession, the shape and colours retain the cultural identity the makers wanted to bring to their tribute. Saffron, they explained, represents the valour associated with Mewar and Rajasthan. Blue stands for the open sky and aviation. Together, the colours connect the region's tradition of honouring bravery with the courage shown aboard the aircraft.

They said news of the attack had deeply disturbed them. Learning about the Captain's courage and his Indian roots then filled them with pride, and they could not stop themselves from creating something special for him.

Jinesh and Jayant said it took them 4-5 days to prepare the turban. They began with the design, selected the colours and then incorporated the aviation motifs into the pagdi. Each choice was intended to give the tribute a recognisable link to Rajasthan while acknowledging the Indian pilot's profession.

Jinesh and Jayant Kothari, the turban makers (ETV Bharat)

"In Mewar, presenting a turban to a distinguished person or on a special occasion is believed as a highest mark of respect," the craftsmen said. Their decision to make one for Machchhar grew out of that custom. "For us, it is Mewar’s salute to his bravery," they added.

Making the turban was only the first part of the effort. The Kotharis have written to the Prime Minister's Office seeking help in getting it to Captain Machchhar. They are also approaching flydubai and other officials connected with India and the United Arab Emirates.

Kothari brothers at work (ETV Bharat)

"We want to ensure that the honour reaches the person for whom it was made. Publicity does not matter to us. The only thing we wish is the Captain accepting the turban as a gift from Mewar," they said.

The tribute has also drawn warm responses from local residents and customers.

Udaipur brothers prepare a special pagdi for Captain Machchhar (ETV Bharat)

Udaipur resident Vipul said the Captain’s composure and courage in a difficult situation were inspiring. Such bravery, he felt, deserved admiration beyond Rajasthan and Mewar, across the world.

Anisha Patel, who had come to buy a turban, said Machchhar’s actions had brought honour to India internationally. She expressed pride in him and happiness that the craftsmen she had visited had prepared this special tribute.

The Mewar Pagdi all set to be presented to Smit Machchhar (ETV Bharat)

Machchhar was injured in an alleged attack by his co-pilot during flydubai flight FZ1073. Despite his injuries, he acted to help protect those aboard. It was his response during those moments of danger that moved the Udaipur craftsmen to honour him.

The inscription "174 Courage" now occupies a prominent place on their creation. For Jinesh and Jayant, it is a gratitude for the Captain's bravery and a wish to recognise it through Mewar's own tradition of respect. Their next task is to get it into his hands.