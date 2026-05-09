Rajasthan SHO Turns Guardian For Orphaned Sisters, Hosts Their Wedding As Father Struggles With Poverty
A police officer and his wife turned their home into a maternal house for two orphaned sisters and personally ensured their wedding ceremony went well.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Alwar: Exemplifying compassion beyond duty, a police officer in Rajasthan’s Alwar district has done what most would not even think of doing. He became the biggest support for a struggling labourer who was worried that would never be able to marry off his two daughters.
The family from Padwa village in Rajgarh were passing through hardship for years. The girls had lost their mother five years ago, leaving their father Mahesh Sharma to raise the family alone and he did it by working as a daily wager. As both daughters’ weddings were fixed together, the burden of arranging the ceremonies gave him sleepless nights.
On getting to know about the family's concerns, the Station House Officer (SHO) Bhagwan Sahay Meena, currently posted in Jamwa Ramgarh, came forward with an extraordinary gesture. He volunteered to bear the entire wedding expense and also opened the doors of his own home for the ceremonies.
Along with his wife Muskan Meena, the officer transformed their residence into the sisters’ “maayka” - the maternal home from where daughters are married and sent off to their in-laws' house. The couple ensured that every ritual and custom was performed as per tradition.
“If a small effort can bring smiles to a family’s face, there is no greater happiness than that,” Meena said explaining about the motive behind the initiative.
Villagers said the officer’s gesture gave the family emotional support at a time when they had no one to bail them out of poverty. Residents from nearby areas also joined the celebrations like extended family members, helping with preparations and arrangements.
Local resident Yogendra Parik said Mahesh Sharma had approached SHO Meena with villagers after struggling to arrange the weddings. After hearing about the family’s condition, the officer immediately asked the villagers to start preparations and assured them that he would take care of the expenses.
Meena and his wife even performed the 'kanyadaan' ritual for the elder daughter, while the younger daughter’s uncle and aunt performed the ceremony for her.
During the farewell, the exchange of love between the Sharma family and Meena's family left many in tears. Villagers said the brides, who had grown up without a mother’s support, finally left for their new homes. Their father, overwhelmed with gratitude, blessed his daughters alongside the police officer who had stood beside the family in its toughest moment. "It would not have been possible for me to conduct the marriages had SHO sir not supported us," Sharma said.
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