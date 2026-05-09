ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan SHO Turns Guardian For Orphaned Sisters, Hosts Their Wedding As Father Struggles With Poverty

Alwar: Exemplifying compassion beyond duty, a police officer in Rajasthan’s Alwar district has done what most would not even think of doing. He became the biggest support for a struggling labourer who was worried that would never be able to marry off his two daughters.

The family from Padwa village in Rajgarh were passing through hardship for years. The girls had lost their mother five years ago, leaving their father Mahesh Sharma to raise the family alone and he did it by working as a daily wager. As both daughters’ weddings were fixed together, the burden of arranging the ceremonies gave him sleepless nights.

On getting to know about the family's concerns, the Station House Officer (SHO) Bhagwan Sahay Meena, currently posted in Jamwa Ramgarh, came forward with an extraordinary gesture. He volunteered to bear the entire wedding expense and also opened the doors of his own home for the ceremonies.

Along with his wife Muskan Meena, the officer transformed their residence into the sisters’ “maayka” - the maternal home from where daughters are married and sent off to their in-laws' house. The couple ensured that every ritual and custom was performed as per tradition.

“If a small effort can bring smiles to a family’s face, there is no greater happiness than that,” Meena said explaining about the motive behind the initiative.