Rajasthan's 'Mysterious Sweet': Sambhar's 800-Year-Old Feeni Seeks GI Tag For Global Recognition

Jaipur: Feeni, the delicate sweet is as enigmatic as the shimmering salt waters of Sambhar Lake, one of India’s oldest inland saline lakes in Rajasthan. It has survived centuries and is steeped in history, yet it awaits a Geographical Indication (GI) status, which experts believe, could finally bring it national and global recognition.

Made from refined flour and ghee, Sambhar Feeni is not merely known for its taste but for its layered structure. When a ball of kneaded flour is dipped into boiling ghee, it unfurls into a fine lattice of thousands of threads, an almost magical transformation that has earned it the reputation of being a 'mysterious sweet'.

With Love From Rajasthan: Sambhar's 800-Year-Old Feeni Sweet Seeks GI Tag For Global Recognition (ETV Bharat)

Feeni’s roots go back deep down into history. According to RK Sharma, retired principal, who conducted a survey of Sambhar’s Feeni trade, the sweet finds mention in Prithviraj Raso, composed by Chand Bardai. It is believed that both sweet and salty versions of Feeni were served during the wedding of King Prithviraj Chauhan, which means it has a recorded history of over 800 years.

"The GI tagging could be a game-changer for the sweet. Recognition, innovation and industry status can help Sambhar Feeni reach international markets,” he says, adding that the region’s unique climate, impacted by the salt lake, plays a crucial role in the sweet’s texture and quality.

“This is not just a sweet but a symbol of Rajasthan’s cultural heritage,” Sharma notes, pointing out that Sambhar’s prominence as a trade hub helped Feeni travel far beyond the region.

The families making the sweet have preserved the culinary art for generations. Banshilal, a third-generation Feeni-maker, explains that Feeni made with vegetable ghee is produced throughout the year, while the more prized pure ghee Feeni is prepared only during winter. Demand peaks during Makar Sankranti, he adds.