Rajasthan's 'Mysterious Sweet': Sambhar's 800-Year-Old Feeni Seeks GI Tag For Global Recognition
With roots in medieval Rajasthan and a Rs 50-crore seasonal economy, Sambhar’s famed Feeni is emerging as a strong contender for GI status.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
Jaipur: Feeni, the delicate sweet is as enigmatic as the shimmering salt waters of Sambhar Lake, one of India’s oldest inland saline lakes in Rajasthan. It has survived centuries and is steeped in history, yet it awaits a Geographical Indication (GI) status, which experts believe, could finally bring it national and global recognition.
Made from refined flour and ghee, Sambhar Feeni is not merely known for its taste but for its layered structure. When a ball of kneaded flour is dipped into boiling ghee, it unfurls into a fine lattice of thousands of threads, an almost magical transformation that has earned it the reputation of being a 'mysterious sweet'.
Feeni’s roots go back deep down into history. According to RK Sharma, retired principal, who conducted a survey of Sambhar’s Feeni trade, the sweet finds mention in Prithviraj Raso, composed by Chand Bardai. It is believed that both sweet and salty versions of Feeni were served during the wedding of King Prithviraj Chauhan, which means it has a recorded history of over 800 years.
"The GI tagging could be a game-changer for the sweet. Recognition, innovation and industry status can help Sambhar Feeni reach international markets,” he says, adding that the region’s unique climate, impacted by the salt lake, plays a crucial role in the sweet’s texture and quality.
“This is not just a sweet but a symbol of Rajasthan’s cultural heritage,” Sharma notes, pointing out that Sambhar’s prominence as a trade hub helped Feeni travel far beyond the region.
The families making the sweet have preserved the culinary art for generations. Banshilal, a third-generation Feeni-maker, explains that Feeni made with vegetable ghee is produced throughout the year, while the more prized pure ghee Feeni is prepared only during winter. Demand peaks during Makar Sankranti, he adds.
Young entrepreneur and sweet enthusiast Manish Prajapat says he and his brother are learning the intricate technique from elders. “We want this tradition to survive and reach future generations,” he adds.
According to artisan Kamal Kumawat, December and January are ideal to make Feeni. “Even slight changes in humidity or weather can spoil the process,” he explains. The Feeni with 1,296 strands is unique for its special weaving technique. It is done before the sweet is cooked on high heat and finished with sugar syrup.
For hundreds of families in Sambhar, Feeni is the only means of livelihood. Artisan Yogesh Gurjar says demand surges for two months every year, with customers placing advance orders much ahead of their need. “Every tourist buys and carries Feeni along while leaving the place,” he says.
It is estimated that the annual Sambhar Feeni business is worth around Rs 50 crore. More than 50 traders produce Feeni using vegetable ghee, while over 10 traders make pure ghee Feeni during winter.
Despite reaching customers across India and abroad (as Sambhar natives settled overseas carry it back), Feeni lacks the recognition enjoyed by Agra’s Petha or Bikaneri Bhujia. Experts attribute this to the absence of GI tagging, industry status and structured branding.
But the good thing is, Sambhar Feeni has found a place in Rajasthan Tourism Department’s promotional posters, which can be taken as an acknowledgment of its cultural value.
Experts believe GI status would not only protect Feeni from imitation but also empower local artisans economically. “With proper branding and government support, this 800-year-old sweet can claim its rightful place on the global culinary map,” Sharma says.
Also Read: