ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan: One Man's Fight For Needy Patients, And Against The Scourge Of Cancer

Alwar: Mahatim Singh doesn't stand out in a crowd. That's because we're looking for the wrong things — physical attributes, sartorial style, paraphernalia — instead of the person behind these outer trappings.

For that matter, Mahatim Singh doesn't want to stand out. He doesn't have time for that. The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police Crime Branch opted for Voluntary Retirement (VRS) so that he could dedicate his life to serving underprivileged cancer patients, and to raise awareness about the disease. The decision came easily to him, the day he heard of the plight of his close friend, who was battling cancer, and was left struggling to find funds for treatment.

Originally from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Mahatim shared the story behind this decision that transformed his life. When his dear friend, Salim, was diagnosed with cancer, the physical suffering compounded by the exorbitant cost of treatment devastated his entire family. Mahatim witnessed firsthand just how difficult it is for an ordinary, middle-class family to afford cancer treatment. The helplessness and financial distress faced by his friend shook him to the core.

A Life Dedicated To Fighting For Needy Patients

That's when he resolved to dedicate his life in support of those helpless patients who lack the means to pay for their medical care. He founded the 'Cancer Patient and Education Foundation' in 2017. Through this NGO, he now assists needy cancer patients and raises public awareness about the disease. That's how he reached Alwar during his state-wide tour, raising funds and awareness.

Currently, his NGO is supporting two patients. He noted that before providing assistance, he carefully verifies the patient's details and the nature of their illness, to ensure that aid reaches those who truly need it. Explaining the organisation’s operations and fundraising methods, Mahatim states they seek financial support from the public through crowdfunding.

However, their approach is unique. They never beg or pressure anyone to contribute money. Instead, Mahatim, his associates and volunteers, stand quietly at busy intersections or along roadsides in various cities, holding signs that display messages raising awareness about the disease.

When passersby read these signs and understand their mission, they approach them and voluntarily contribute small amounts. Mahatim says these small contributions collectively help save the lives of impoverished patients. All donations received are deposited directly into the NGO’s bank account.

Currently Supporting Treatment Of Two Patients

Mahatim said his NGO is currently covering the full treatment costs for two underprivileged patients suffering from cancer. He notes that due to limited resources, they are unable to assist a large number of patients simultaneously. However, they aim to gradually expand their reach.