Rajasthan: One Man's Fight For Needy Patients, And Against The Scourge Of Cancer
Moved by the struggle of his friend Salim, former Delhi Police SI Mahatim Singh took VRS to help poor cancer patients through crowdfunding.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
By Piyush Pathak
Alwar: Mahatim Singh doesn't stand out in a crowd. That's because we're looking for the wrong things — physical attributes, sartorial style, paraphernalia — instead of the person behind these outer trappings.
For that matter, Mahatim Singh doesn't want to stand out. He doesn't have time for that. The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police Crime Branch opted for Voluntary Retirement (VRS) so that he could dedicate his life to serving underprivileged cancer patients, and to raise awareness about the disease. The decision came easily to him, the day he heard of the plight of his close friend, who was battling cancer, and was left struggling to find funds for treatment.
Originally from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Mahatim shared the story behind this decision that transformed his life. When his dear friend, Salim, was diagnosed with cancer, the physical suffering compounded by the exorbitant cost of treatment devastated his entire family. Mahatim witnessed firsthand just how difficult it is for an ordinary, middle-class family to afford cancer treatment. The helplessness and financial distress faced by his friend shook him to the core.
A Life Dedicated To Fighting For Needy Patients
That's when he resolved to dedicate his life in support of those helpless patients who lack the means to pay for their medical care. He founded the 'Cancer Patient and Education Foundation' in 2017. Through this NGO, he now assists needy cancer patients and raises public awareness about the disease. That's how he reached Alwar during his state-wide tour, raising funds and awareness.
Currently, his NGO is supporting two patients. He noted that before providing assistance, he carefully verifies the patient's details and the nature of their illness, to ensure that aid reaches those who truly need it. Explaining the organisation’s operations and fundraising methods, Mahatim states they seek financial support from the public through crowdfunding.
However, their approach is unique. They never beg or pressure anyone to contribute money. Instead, Mahatim, his associates and volunteers, stand quietly at busy intersections or along roadsides in various cities, holding signs that display messages raising awareness about the disease.
When passersby read these signs and understand their mission, they approach them and voluntarily contribute small amounts. Mahatim says these small contributions collectively help save the lives of impoverished patients. All donations received are deposited directly into the NGO’s bank account.
Currently Supporting Treatment Of Two Patients
Mahatim said his NGO is currently covering the full treatment costs for two underprivileged patients suffering from cancer. He notes that due to limited resources, they are unable to assist a large number of patients simultaneously. However, they aim to gradually expand their reach.
The process of providing aid is marked by complete transparency. Whenever a patient or their family reaches out for assistance, the NGO’s team conducts a thorough assessment of their financial need, documentation, and the severity of their illness. Once the family's need is established, financial support is provided for their treatment — ensuring that no one has to lose their life due to lack of funds.
The journey has not been easy. When he registered the NGO and began this work in 2017, his family was not particularly enthusiastic about his decision. Gradually, they came to understand his mission, and are now supporting him in this endeavour.
He shared that he faced numerous challenges — both in dedicating time to social work and in running the organisation — but by listening to his inner voice, he persisted in his efforts to help. Mahatim said he has two daughters, and has also adopted a five-year-old son. One of his daughters, he noted, is a professor of forensic science at a university in Gurugram.
Raising Funds & Spreading Awareness
To further the NGO's objectives, Mahatim has travelled beyond Rajasthan to several other states. He has reached out to people in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Jaipur, as well as in Banaras, Gorakhpur, and Ahmedabad, seeking their support and involvement in this mission. He added that the NGO now has offices in Jodhpur and Bikaner. His goal is to bring as many people as possible into the fold, to assist cancer patients and to raise awareness about cancer prevention.
Mahatim Singh’s organisation primarily assists patients suffering from oral cancer. Through his work, he observed that most cases stem from the consumption of gutkha, tobacco, and smoking. Consequently, wherever he goes, he strongly urges the youth and the public to steer clear of these lethal, addictive substances. He points out that for the sake of a fleeting high, people end up jeopardising their lives and that of their families.
He says his vision extends far beyond helping just a few individual patients; that he aspires to establish a hospital dedicated to needy cancer patients. To this end, he is working to gather support by collecting small contributions from the public.
Meanwhile, in Alwar district, the number of cancer cases is rising at an alarming rate. Dr Sukhveer Singh Tanwar, an oncologist at the Alwar District Hospital, noted that the number of cancer patients in the district has increased sharply over the past few years. Most concerning is the fact that the younger generation is also increasingly falling victim to this disease.
According to Dr Tanwar, a primary reason for this is the growing addiction to tobacco and gutkha (a tobacco-based stimulant) among the youth. He has advised the public not to ignore any unusual bodily changes or sores in the mouth that persist for a long time. If a cancer specialist is consulted during the early stages, the disease can be treated and cured completely.
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