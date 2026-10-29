ETV Bharat / offbeat

10 Years After Soldier Husband’s Death, Jhunjhunu’s Meena Still Observes Karwa Chauth

Ten Years After Soldier Husband’s Death, Jhunjhunu’s Meena Still Observes Karwa Chauth ( ETV Bharat )

Jhunjhunu: In what can be termed as an emotional yet ironical story, Meena, the wife of an Indian Army soldier who made the supreme sacrifice for the country 10 years ago, has been observing Karwa Chauth ever since. This, even after being well aware that her husband will never return to break the fast with her. When the moon rises, she turns to a photograph of Ajay Singh Chaudhary, smiling in his Army uniform. It is how she has continued a tradition that remains close to her heart.

In Dheegal village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, Meena prepares to observe the fast once again. Her husband laid down his life while fighting terrorists in Kashmir in 2016, but she has not missed a single Karwa Chauth since his death.

For women observing the festival, the day traditionally involves fasting without food or water and praying for their husbands’ long lives. For Meena, it has become an occasion to remember the man she lost and honour the bond she continues to cherish. Ten Years After Soldier Husband’s Death, Jhunjhunu’s Meena Still Observes Karwa Chauth (ETV Bharat) Meena says, "Ajay was killed while confronting terrorists during an attack in the Kupwara area of Kashmir. Born on June 25, 1992, he joined the Army in 2010 and served as a radio operator in the Corps of Signals. He was posthumously awarded the Sena Medal."