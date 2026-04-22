ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan Family Turns Wedding Into Environmental Campaign, Gives Away 501 Bird Water Pots As Dowry

Barmer: They said there was no dowry, but there was. Not in cash or kind, but kindness. At a time when weddings are increasingly becoming displays of wealth, Narpat Singh Rajpurohit's family in Rajasthan’s Barmer shifted the dynamics and proved that a wedding is the perfect place to share message of compassion, responsibility and environmental consciousness. The family chose to gift water pots for birds as dowry.

An environmentalist, Narpat Singh Rajpurohit, known as the 'Greenman' chose to make his niece Anju Kanwar’s wedding memorable not only for the family but for all those who attended. He gifted 501 earthen water pots meant for birds that can be hung or kept at places so that the winged creatures can quench their thirst in hot summers. The gesture stood out sharply against conventional dowry practices.

Rajasthan Family Turns Wedding Into Environmental Campaign, Gives Away 501 Bird Water Pots As Dowry (ETV Bharat)

But this was not just a symbolic act. The groom and members of the wedding procession were urged to pledge that they will fill these pots with water regularly, especially during the harsh summer months when birds struggle to survive.

Speaking about the initiative, Narpat Singh said the idea was to put in youngsters' mind that birds too have needs like us. It is therefore important to reconnect with nature. “We hope this step encourages youth to take responsibility for the environment,” he said, underlining the growing disconnect between modern lifestyles and ecological concerns.