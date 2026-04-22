Rajasthan Family Turns Wedding Into Environmental Campaign, Gives Away 501 Bird Water Pots As Dowry
The wedding replaced dowry with water pots for birds, urging guests to care for wildlife and turning a personal celebration into a wider environmental message.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Barmer: They said there was no dowry, but there was. Not in cash or kind, but kindness. At a time when weddings are increasingly becoming displays of wealth, Narpat Singh Rajpurohit's family in Rajasthan’s Barmer shifted the dynamics and proved that a wedding is the perfect place to share message of compassion, responsibility and environmental consciousness. The family chose to gift water pots for birds as dowry.
An environmentalist, Narpat Singh Rajpurohit, known as the 'Greenman' chose to make his niece Anju Kanwar’s wedding memorable not only for the family but for all those who attended. He gifted 501 earthen water pots meant for birds that can be hung or kept at places so that the winged creatures can quench their thirst in hot summers. The gesture stood out sharply against conventional dowry practices.
But this was not just a symbolic act. The groom and members of the wedding procession were urged to pledge that they will fill these pots with water regularly, especially during the harsh summer months when birds struggle to survive.
Speaking about the initiative, Narpat Singh said the idea was to put in youngsters' mind that birds too have needs like us. It is therefore important to reconnect with nature. “We hope this step encourages youth to take responsibility for the environment,” he said, underlining the growing disconnect between modern lifestyles and ecological concerns.
For the newlyweds, Anju Kanwar and Praveen Singh Rajpurohit, the gesture made their special day even more special. They said the wedding offered them the perfect opportunity to begin their journey together with compassion and a commitment to environmental protection. “There could not have been a better way to start the new chapter of life,” they noted.
The initiative transformed a family ceremony into a wider social message. By rejecting traditional dowry practices outright, Narpat Singh replaced them with something that serves a larger purpose. "The earthen pots filled with water provide relief to birds battling extreme heat, especially sparrows, whose numbers have been declining in many parts of the country," he explains.
The move received overwhelming support from both families. Relatives from the bride’s and groom’s sides not only welcomed the idea but also appreciated the thought behind the initiative. The groom’s brother, Kojaraj Singh, said they accepted the gift with pride. "It is in fact a meaningful gesture and we are happy to be the first ones to be gifted the pots.
दहेज में धन नहीं, संस्कार दें” – ग्रीनमैन नरपत सिंह की अनोखी पहल, 501 परिंडों दिये दहेज़ के रूप में उपहार pic.twitter.com/Kjk8CcnhPK— Narpat Singh Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@Greenman_narpat) April 21, 2026
Local educationist Prem Singh Rajpurohit pointed out the larger social relevance of such efforts. In a society where dowry-related crimes still surface, he said, such examples offer a much-needed shift in mindset. “This is not just about one family. It sends a message across communities and the country about compassion and environmental responsibility,” he said.
In a region known for its harsh climate, where water itself is precious, dedicating water pots for birds stands out as an act rooted in humanness - showing compassion for other living beings.
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