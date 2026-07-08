ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan Family Rejects Dowry, Exchanges Rs 1 And Coconut In Weddings To Fight Social Evils

Sikar: Amid reports of deaths and harassment over dowry, a unique tradition challenging social evils has gained strong support in Rajasthan. The Burania family from the Madni-Manda area of the Sikar district has set an inspiring example by accepting and giving only Rs 1 and a coconut instead of a dowry at a wedding held in their home.

The latest display of this rare practice was seen at the wedding of Subhash Burania, son of Arjunram Burania from Madni, with Saroj, daughter of Panchilal Rabia from Manda, who serves in the Rajasthan Police.

The wedding was conducted with immense simplicity, as both families firmly rejected any form of dowry, exchanging only a symbolic Rs 1 and a coconut. This tradition was previously followed at the wedding of the family’s daughter, Pinky Burania, with the same token exchange.