Rajasthan Family Rejects Dowry, Exchanges Rs 1 And Coconut In Weddings To Fight Social Evils
The Burania family in Sikar, Rajasthan, follows a unique tradition of giving only Rs 1 and a coconut instead of dowry, reports Rahul Manohar
Published : July 8, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Sikar: Amid reports of deaths and harassment over dowry, a unique tradition challenging social evils has gained strong support in Rajasthan. The Burania family from the Madni-Manda area of the Sikar district has set an inspiring example by accepting and giving only Rs 1 and a coconut instead of a dowry at a wedding held in their home.
The latest display of this rare practice was seen at the wedding of Subhash Burania, son of Arjunram Burania from Madni, with Saroj, daughter of Panchilal Rabia from Manda, who serves in the Rajasthan Police.
The wedding was conducted with immense simplicity, as both families firmly rejected any form of dowry, exchanging only a symbolic Rs 1 and a coconut. This tradition was previously followed at the wedding of the family’s daughter, Pinky Burania, with the same token exchange.
“This has not just become a new practice but has become a hallmark of our family over the years,” said the groom’s cousin, Dr. Yudhveer Singh Burania, adding that the tradition was initiated by his father, Boduram Burania, during the wedding of his eldest sister, Dr. Suman Burania.
“On that day, the family resolved that no dowry would be given or accepted in any future weddings within the family. We decided that weddings would be solemnized with only the symbolic token of Rs 1 and a coconut to convey a positive message to society,” Dr. Yudhveer said.
While the Burania family comes from a farming background, education has always been regarded as the greatest asset. Dr. Yudhveer said that two of the daughters of the family, Dr. Suman and Dr. Priyanka, are serving in the medical field, while the elder brother, Mahesh Kumar Burania, serves the nation in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
The family’s son-in-law, Dr. Pankaj Nitharwal, is an assistant professor at SMS Medical College, Jaipur. “He is playing an active role in promoting this social mindset. The family believes that educating daughters and making them self-reliant constitutes the greatest dowry,” he said.
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