ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan Cow Producing Milk Without Calving For 6 Years Sparks Debate, Raises Questions

Rajsamand: Believe it or not, a cow from a village in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district has reportedly been producing milk continuously for six years without calving, sparking both curiosity and scepticism.

The Gir breed cow owned by cattle rearer Nathu Singh Rajput from Tarot village under Sakroda panchayat gave birth around six years ago and has not conceived since, yet it continues to produce milk unceasingly.

Rajput informed that the cow had so far delivered eight calves. After its last delivery, it initially produced about seven litres of milk daily. The yield has steadily declined over the years but currently stands at around one litre per day.

It is now over 16 years old and maintained on routine fodder and feed. The owner also claimed that attempts to breed the animal again over the past few years were unsuccessful.

The claim has drawn people from nearby areas, many of whom say they have not heard or seen such a case earlier. In rural settings where livestock patterns are closely observed, the cow has drawn a lot of attention.