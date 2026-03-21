Rajasthan Cow Producing Milk Without Calving For 6 Years Sparks Debate, Raises Questions
As the claim remains under scrutiny, experts caution that rare hormonal conditions or induced lactation may explain prolonged milk production in cattle, reports Laxman Singh
Published : March 21, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Rajsamand: Believe it or not, a cow from a village in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district has reportedly been producing milk continuously for six years without calving, sparking both curiosity and scepticism.
The Gir breed cow owned by cattle rearer Nathu Singh Rajput from Tarot village under Sakroda panchayat gave birth around six years ago and has not conceived since, yet it continues to produce milk unceasingly.
Rajput informed that the cow had so far delivered eight calves. After its last delivery, it initially produced about seven litres of milk daily. The yield has steadily declined over the years but currently stands at around one litre per day.
It is now over 16 years old and maintained on routine fodder and feed. The owner also claimed that attempts to breed the animal again over the past few years were unsuccessful.
The claim has drawn people from nearby areas, many of whom say they have not heard or seen such a case earlier. In rural settings where livestock patterns are closely observed, the cow has drawn a lot of attention.
However, the lack of documented medical evaluation has also raised questions about the accuracy and interpretation of the claim. Veterinary experts say prolonged milk production without recent calving is uncommon, but not impossible.
Dr. Satish Sharma of the Multipurpose Veterinary Hospital in Rajsamand said lactation in cattle is typically linked to pregnancy and parturition. However, in rare cases, hormonal imbalances can trigger continued milk secretion.
“Conditions involving hormones like prolactin can sometimes lead to what is known as spontaneous lactation,” he said, adding that such cases require proper clinical assessment. Dr Sharma cited an instance, where induced lactation also led to milk generation in a cow in the same area. "Even goats at times can give milk without giving birth. So until we send the blood and hormone samples to Udaipur for testing and check the genital condition of the cow, no claim can be validated," he further informed.
Experts stress that without examining the cow’s reproductive history, hormone levels and health condition, no definitive conclusion can be drawn.
Also Read: