Bharatpur Man Curates 55 Rare Desert Rose Varieties, Turns Heat Into Gardening Advantage

Bharatpur: In a city known for rude summer temperatures, with 40 degrees Celsius considered normal, maintaining a flowering garden can be the biggest challenge. But for Arun Kumar Jain, the extreme climate of Bharatpur became the reason of experimenting with Adenium, commonly called the Desert Rose. And this reason has today, in a span of 15 years, bloomed into a garden of 55 varieties, including several rare and hybrid strains sourced from across India.

Jain’s journey began in 2013 with a single Adenium plant he purchased for Rs 500. Then he had not even thought that this one buy would turn into a lifelong pursuit. The same plant still stands in his garden, now larger and more sculptural, serving as a reminder of where the adenium journey began.

Native to Africa, Adenium is admired for its swollen stem, known as the 'codex', and its vibrant, multi-coloured blooms. Plant breeders and enthusiasts have developed numerous hybrids through controlled pollination resulting in a wide range of new colours and patterns. Jain has most of the hardy ornamental species, reflecting this diversity.

He believes that the aesthetic appeal of Adenium lies in its structure as much as in its flowers. The thickened codex gives the plant a bonsai-like appearance but that does not come easy. It demands precision and patience.

“Adenium remains dormant from December to February. After February, pruning becomes essential. Once branches are cut back, new shoots emerge and the codex becomes thicker and more attractive," Jain explained.