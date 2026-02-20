Bharatpur Man Curates 55 Rare Desert Rose Varieties, Turns Heat Into Gardening Advantage
Starting with a Rs 500 plant in 2013, Rajasthan's Arun Kumar Jain now nurtures many rare Adenium varieties in Bharatpur’s 40°C heat using cinder-based cultivation.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Bharatpur: In a city known for rude summer temperatures, with 40 degrees Celsius considered normal, maintaining a flowering garden can be the biggest challenge. But for Arun Kumar Jain, the extreme climate of Bharatpur became the reason of experimenting with Adenium, commonly called the Desert Rose. And this reason has today, in a span of 15 years, bloomed into a garden of 55 varieties, including several rare and hybrid strains sourced from across India.
Jain’s journey began in 2013 with a single Adenium plant he purchased for Rs 500. Then he had not even thought that this one buy would turn into a lifelong pursuit. The same plant still stands in his garden, now larger and more sculptural, serving as a reminder of where the adenium journey began.
Native to Africa, Adenium is admired for its swollen stem, known as the 'codex', and its vibrant, multi-coloured blooms. Plant breeders and enthusiasts have developed numerous hybrids through controlled pollination resulting in a wide range of new colours and patterns. Jain has most of the hardy ornamental species, reflecting this diversity.
He believes that the aesthetic appeal of Adenium lies in its structure as much as in its flowers. The thickened codex gives the plant a bonsai-like appearance but that does not come easy. It demands precision and patience.
“Adenium remains dormant from December to February. After February, pruning becomes essential. Once branches are cut back, new shoots emerge and the codex becomes thicker and more attractive," Jain explained.
Annual pruning not only helps the plant in branching but gives a new shape to the plant, enhancing its ornamental value. After pruning in early spring, buds begin to form, leading to abundant flowering from March through December.
But for Jain, success did not come overnight. He had his setbacks when, during the early years, several plants suffered root rot due to water stagnation in conventional soil. But he was determined to find a solution and experimented with alternative growing mediums and eventually shifted to cinder, the small stone fragments.
Cinder allows rapid drainage and prevents water accumulation around the roots. It ensures adequate oxygen supply which is important for Adeniums. “The most critical part is to ensure that water does not remain in the roots for long,” Jain emphasized.
By switching to cinder-based cultivation, he eliminated root rot and his plant health improved.
In a region that is known to be in the throes of water shortage, Adenium has become the ideal choice. It requires minimal watering and thrives in intense sunlight. In fact, Jain said the plant performs best in temperatures touching 40 degrees Celsius which is otherwise not a favourable condition for other flowering species.
Jain has consistently been sourcing advanced hybrid varieties from West Bengal, Maharashtra and Sikkim. West Bengal, in particular, has emerged as a major hub for Adenium and cactus cultivation, offering numerous new hybrids through specialised nurseries. Maharashtra is also a major supply centre.
Years of Jain’s hard work shows in his curated gallery of Desert Roses, which have evolved from deliberate pruning, careful watering and an understanding of its desert-adapted biology.
