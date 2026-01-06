ETV Bharat / offbeat

Raised Like Family, Belgian Malinois Dogs From A Karnataka Home Are Joining India’s Security Forces

Karwar (Uttara Kannada): At 75 days, this Belgian Malinois still plays like a child, with hardly any idea that it is already selected to serve India’s security forces. But till then, it plays with its siblings, chases shadows across the courtyard, and responds to voices of the couple who have tended it since birth. Soon, the same puppy will be serving the nation obeying commands, sniffing out explosives, and walking fearlessly into hostile terrains.

Welcome to the home of Raghavendra Bhat and Rajeshwari Bhat in Ankola’s Bavikeri village, where dogs are raised as family, only to serve a bigger purpose. Recently, nine Belgian Shepherd Malinois puppies raised by the couple were officially inducted into the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The puppies were handed over to the CRPF dog training centre on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru.

Raised Like Family, Belgian Malinois Puppies From A Karnataka Home Are Joining India’s Security Forces (ETV Bharat)

Of them, four will be deployed directly for CRPF operations, while five will join the West Bengal Police after completing advanced training at the same facility.

For the Bhats, it was a moment of mixed feelings - familiar but difficult. “Every time the puppies leave, the house feels empty. But when we think of the purpose we understand and get back to raising another lot," says Raghavendra.

For more than 25 years now, Raghavendra and Rajeshwari have been raising dogs with utmost care and discipline, well realising that their work is directed towards India’s security ecosystem. In 2023, they supplied 17 puppies to the Assam Rifles, in 2024 two puppies joined the CRPF. So far they have provided around 45 dogs to various police and defence forces across the country.