The Cow Race In Rajasthan's Dungarpur That's Believed To Usher In Plentiful Rains
Over 200 cows, painted with vibrant colours, raced at Chhapi village in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan two days after Diwali.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST
Dungarpur: On Wednesday, the second day after Diwali, Chhapi village in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan witnessed an unusual but spectacular event. Over 200 cows, painted with vibrant colours and adorned with peacock feathers, festoons, and scraps of colourful cloth, kicked up dust as they participated in a unique race, with local youths running side by side to urge the cattle to keep running.
When the race began, herders and youth began nudging the cows, raising clouds of dust as they raced. All's well that ends well. To the wild cheers of the audience, the race was won by a cow painted in green colours, which is believed to bring abundant rain, good crops and prosperity in the year ahead.
Panchayat Samiti member Amrit Manat explained that the colours of the cows bear special significance, with a green cow believed to bring good rain and crops, a white cow signals normal rainfall, while a red cow is believed to bring excessive rainfall and a black cow signals drought. The villagers continue to observe this tradition, as they believe it signals prosperity. It's a tradition going back to at least a hundred years.
For the race, cattle herders had gathered with their bedecked cows at the field near the Chhapi Panchayat Bhawan. Participants came from villages neighbouring Chhapi, including Chandravasa, Bichiwada, Geruwada, Dhamod, Gundikua, Pawda, and Kanba. With drums and pounding, people first went for worship at the Shiva temple, where they offered prayers for the prosperity of the village and the region. Then the cow race began.
Along with Amrit Manat, Chhapi Sarpanch Asha Devi Manat, Patwari Harish Meena, and secretary Yadavendra Singh Chauhan proudly informed that there were over 200 cows at the race this year, with participants arriving from over 40 neighbouring villages. They said this is a festival that brings together all castes. The annual Gram Panchayat meeting is also held during the event.
An elderly resident, though, sounded despondent as he claimed that attendance has fallen drastically of late. "The brotherly feelings we had here is no more. Nor is there much interest left in such events that are part of our cultural fabric for centuries. It's sad," he quipped.
