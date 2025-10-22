ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Cow Race In Rajasthan's Dungarpur That's Believed To Usher In Plentiful Rains

Dungarpur: On Wednesday, the second day after Diwali, Chhapi village in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan witnessed an unusual but spectacular event. Over 200 cows, painted with vibrant colours and adorned with peacock feathers, festoons, and scraps of colourful cloth, kicked up dust as they participated in a unique race, with local youths running side by side to urge the cattle to keep running.

When the race began, herders and youth began nudging the cows, raising clouds of dust as they raced. All's well that ends well. To the wild cheers of the audience, the race was won by a cow painted in green colours, which is believed to bring abundant rain, good crops and prosperity in the year ahead.

Panchayat Samiti member Amrit Manat explained that the colours of the cows bear special significance, with a green cow believed to bring good rain and crops, a white cow signals normal rainfall, while a red cow is believed to bring excessive rainfall and a black cow signals drought. The villagers continue to observe this tradition, as they believe it signals prosperity. It's a tradition going back to at least a hundred years.

For the race, cattle herders had gathered with their bedecked cows at the field near the Chhapi Panchayat Bhawan. Participants came from villages neighbouring Chhapi, including Chandravasa, Bichiwada, Geruwada, Dhamod, Gundikua, Pawda, and Kanba. With drums and pounding, people first went for worship at the Shiva temple, where they offered prayers for the prosperity of the village and the region. Then the cow race began.