ETV Bharat / offbeat

Railway Technician Has Developed A Nursery For Government Jobs In Bihar Village

Gaya: A Gurukul in Gaya has earned the reputation of being a nursery for government jobs. The institution, located in Manhona village of Fatehpur block, which is surrounded by forests, has seen more than 150 of its students secure government jobs. A railway technician, Naresh Bharti, has been running it for the last 15 years.

The institution provides disciplined education where children are prepared and trained for the job they aspire to have.

Preeti Kumari, who became a constable in Bihar Police after studying here, said, "I received my physical training at the Gurukul itself. The free education here ensures that the poor children do not have to leave their education due to lack of money.”

The Gurukul which is being in Gaya (ETV Bharat)

Popularly known as ‘Naresh Sir's Gurukul’, the institution has a large number of students preparing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) jobs and Bihar Police. The institution has brought about a significant change in the area that was once considered a Naxalite stronghold.

When this Gurukul was started, classes were conducted by erecting bamboo poles with plastic on top. People used to make fun of Bharti, who himself worked odd jobs with the aim of making the entire area educated and self-reliant while eliminating unemployment and poverty. He used to go house to house to ensure that the children came here to study. The journey began with just four children who got jobs. As news spread through the area, more people began sending their children to study. The Gurukul now operates in a hut.

Bharti told ETV Bharat, "We promoted education to prevent the area's children from becoming Naxalites. We have made a firm pledge to guide the area's children to the right path. I knew the children from rural areas had immense talent. All that was needed was polishing."