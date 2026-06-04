Railway Technician Has Developed A Nursery For Government Jobs In Bihar Village
The Gurukul run by Naresh Bharti in Gaya's Manhona village offers free education and has seen more than 150 students secure government jobs.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Gaya: A Gurukul in Gaya has earned the reputation of being a nursery for government jobs. The institution, located in Manhona village of Fatehpur block, which is surrounded by forests, has seen more than 150 of its students secure government jobs. A railway technician, Naresh Bharti, has been running it for the last 15 years.
The institution provides disciplined education where children are prepared and trained for the job they aspire to have.
Preeti Kumari, who became a constable in Bihar Police after studying here, said, "I received my physical training at the Gurukul itself. The free education here ensures that the poor children do not have to leave their education due to lack of money.”
Popularly known as ‘Naresh Sir's Gurukul’, the institution has a large number of students preparing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) jobs and Bihar Police. The institution has brought about a significant change in the area that was once considered a Naxalite stronghold.
When this Gurukul was started, classes were conducted by erecting bamboo poles with plastic on top. People used to make fun of Bharti, who himself worked odd jobs with the aim of making the entire area educated and self-reliant while eliminating unemployment and poverty. He used to go house to house to ensure that the children came here to study. The journey began with just four children who got jobs. As news spread through the area, more people began sending their children to study. The Gurukul now operates in a hut.
Bharti told ETV Bharat, "We promoted education to prevent the area's children from becoming Naxalites. We have made a firm pledge to guide the area's children to the right path. I knew the children from rural areas had immense talent. All that was needed was polishing."
"Today, boys and girls from this Naxal-affected village of Manhona Rangupur and 10 surrounding villages are going on to secure good jobs," he added.
The students who studied here are now working with the Bihar Police, Railways, educational institutions etc. The area where the majority of the people used to be illiterate has witnessed a transformation.
Bharti's father wanted him to be a farmer, but his determination led him to take up a job. After becoming self-sufficient, he set out to fulfil the grand idea of educating the entire area.
"I want to become an Assistant Loco Pilot. Last year, I missed the opportunity by a few marks. I am still determined to achieve my goal. This institute runs free of cost in a hut, and dozens of children have achieved their goals from this very hut like Gurukul," said one of the students, Rishu Kumar.
Bharti aims to help at least 1,000 children secure government jobs. He oversees both academic and physical training at the Gurukul. "I am the first son in my family to get a job. I initially worked under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and later got a job as Panchayat Rozgar Sahayak in Fatehpur block. Even while employed, I promoted education. Now, children come to our Gurukul from the neighbouring Mohanpur block and Nawada district as well to study," Bharti said.
Daulati Kumari, a former Gurukul student, is presently employed with the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bengal. Rohan Kumar, who came to the Gurukul after much persuasion, is posted with the Railways Protection Force (RPF) while his wife is with the BSF. This year, eight students who appeared in the Bihar Police exam were successful.
"My dream is to help poor children, who lack resources, move forward on the path of development,” Bharti disclosed. He spends his earnings on educating the children.