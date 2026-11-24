ETV Bharat / offbeat

Creator's Pride: Raghurajpur’s Sanju Swain Shines At 'Odisha Parba' In Bali With Pattachitra Art

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Raghurajpur resident Sanju Swain (48) was content with her life after marriage. Then she saw her in-laws at work and fell in love with what they were creating. She was in awe of pattachitra, an art form almost every member of the family was adept at. Initially, she was mesmerised by the beauty of the art, but before long, she was sitting with the others, pencil, brush and colours in hand, beginning a new chapter in her life. She had no idea then that this creative urge would take her places and bring her recognition she had never imagined.

After years of practice, Sanju is showcasing her pattachitra art at ‘Odisha Parba’, being held in Bali, Indonesia, on November 24 and 25.

Speaking to ETV Bharat before flying out, she expressed her happiness at getting the opportunity to travel abroad and showcase her art. “I am feeling so proud and delighted to represent my country and state at an international platform. I am indebted to the state government and my family members for this push,” said Sanju.

A masterpiece created by Sanju (ETV Bharat)

Sanju’s creations found a market in home décor segment once they reached buyers outside Raghurajpur in Odisha’s Puri district. “My products are sold mostly in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, but this time I am carrying my work to Indonesia,” she says. When asked about her success as an artisan, she preferred to talk about the women she trained and helped become self-reliant. “It is heartening to see all of them do so well and earn a livelihood,” adds Sanju.

Sanju’s tryst with the art began after her wedding. “My husband’s family are from Raghurajpur, a village where the age old Pattachitra art was born. I fell in love with the art, but did not know how to create one. When I saw other family members create Pattachitra, I instantly got drawn and developed an interest in learning it. Through gradual practice, I mastered the craft. I would say my professional journey in the art began in 2005,” says Sanju.

Sanju engrossed in painting a pattachitra art (ETV Bharat)

Initially, she would create pattachitra paintings and sell them to tourists visiting the village. Later, she got the opportunity to sell her artwork beyond Odisha. As demand for pattachitra grew, new avenues for income opened up for her.

Sanju's crafts at display (ETV Bharat)

Sanju brought other women into the craft and guided them as they got started. She formed a self-help group (SHG) and later brought more artisans on board through a producer group (PG). The full range of pattachitra products they made was sent to various states for sale.