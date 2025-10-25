ETV Bharat / offbeat

Radha And Krishna: Rare Punganur Breed Cows From Telangana Find A New Home In Rajasthan Temple

As urban homes grow smaller and cattle sheds disappear, the Punganur cow may be the answer to reviving India’s age-old tradition of cow rearing.

Radha and Krishna : Rare Punganur Breed Cows Find A New Home In Rajasthan Temple (ETV Bharat)
Alwar: Two tiny cows Radha and Krishna, a calf and a heifer, have travelled nearly 48 hours from Telangana to reach their new home in Rajasthan. Belonging to the rare Punganur breed, the world’s smallest cattle, both being 18 inches now, were brought to the Venkatesh Balaji Divya Dham Temple in Alwar, Rajasthan recently.

“People cannot stop smiling the moment they see them. They are tiny, gentle, and divine. We brought them here to spread the message that even in cities, one can raise and care for cows,” says Mahant Sudarshanacharya, the temple’s head.

As cities grow taller and homes shrink smaller, the Punganur breed seems to be the right answer even for urban spaces.

Native to the Punganur region of Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana, the Punganur breed is known for growing up to a maximum height of just around 27 inches, making it the right choice for places where cowshed concepts do not exist.

The pair brought to Alwar are still growing, currently standing just 18 inches tall. “They are young now. But even when fully grown, they will remain small enough to live comfortably in city homes,” the Mahant says with a smile, while watching them play in the courtyard.

The pair was given a traditional Vedic welcome, and housed in a specially built cowshed at the temple. Within hours, news of their arrival spread, drawing devotees in large numbers. As children giggled watching the little pair nuzzle each other, the elders looked at them with awe, folded their hands and murmured prayers.

“This is the first time we are seeing such small cows,” said a devotee. “It feels like Lord Krishna himself has come in a new form,” he added.

The Punganur breed, despite its small stature, produces two to two-and-a-half litres of milk a day, consumes less fodder, and adapts easily to different climates. Their calm temperament makes it easier to raise them even in tiled rooms or small enclosures.

The temple authorities hope that by seeing Radha and Krishna, more people will be inspired to take up urban cattle rearing, an ancient tradition.

“In our scriptures, the cow is not just an animal, she is a mother, a giver. Though some people in the urban areas wish to keep cows but due to lack of space, cannot. The Punganur cow now offers some hope,” says Mahant Sudarshanacharya.

Venkatesh Balaji Divya Dham Temple in Alwar (ETV Bharat)

Each pair of Punganur cows costs between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, depending on their lineage. They are being carefully conserved in regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, though people across the country are showing interest in getting them. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been known to promote the breed’s conservation by rearing Punganur cows at his official residence.

