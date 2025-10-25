ETV Bharat / offbeat

Radha And Krishna: Rare Punganur Breed Cows From Telangana Find A New Home In Rajasthan Temple

Alwar: Two tiny cows Radha and Krishna, a calf and a heifer, have travelled nearly 48 hours from Telangana to reach their new home in Rajasthan. Belonging to the rare Punganur breed, the world’s smallest cattle, both being 18 inches now, were brought to the Venkatesh Balaji Divya Dham Temple in Alwar, Rajasthan recently.

“People cannot stop smiling the moment they see them. They are tiny, gentle, and divine. We brought them here to spread the message that even in cities, one can raise and care for cows,” says Mahant Sudarshanacharya, the temple’s head.

From Telangana To Alwar: Rare Punganur Breed Cows Find A New Home In Rajasthan Temple (ETV Bharat)

As cities grow taller and homes shrink smaller, the Punganur breed seems to be the right answer even for urban spaces.

Native to the Punganur region of Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana, the Punganur breed is known for growing up to a maximum height of just around 27 inches, making it the right choice for places where cowshed concepts do not exist.

The pair brought to Alwar are still growing, currently standing just 18 inches tall. “They are young now. But even when fully grown, they will remain small enough to live comfortably in city homes,” the Mahant says with a smile, while watching them play in the courtyard.