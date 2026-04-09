ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rabari Nomads In Madhya Pradesh's Malwa Face Uncertain Future As Youth Abandon Traditional Livelihood

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): As the Rabari tribe undertakes its annual eight-month migration across the Malwa region with camels and sheep, a crisis seems to be shadowing their journey. The traditional herders of goats, sheep and camels are finding their nomadic vocation increasingly unviable, with the younger generation unwilling to continue it. Facing harsh conditions, extreme weather and shrinking returns, their centuries-old way of life is gradually dwindling.

Animal husbandry being their identity and livelihood, they graze their animals in vacant fields across Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain districts. To sustain their livestock, they travel on foot from their homes to the banks of the Narmada River.

Rabari Nomads In Madhya Pradesh's Malwa Face Uncertain Future As Youth Abandon Traditional Livelihood (ETV Bharat)

After an arduous journey of about eight months, they return to their native land with the onset of the monsoon. During this period, their livestock population changes. Like farmers selling crops, they sustain their families by trading their increased livestock.

Gopi Raika, herding sheep and goats with his family, said his ancestors lived in Rajasthan and Gujarat and have followed this occupation for generations. “In October and November, pastures begin to dry up, after which we travel through the Malwa region to the banks of the Narmada River,” he said.