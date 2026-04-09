Rabari Nomads In Madhya Pradesh's Malwa Face Uncertain Future As Youth Abandon Traditional Livelihood
An eight-month migration rooted in survival and identity is fading, as younger Rabaris refuse herding amid risks, low returns and lack of institutional support.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): As the Rabari tribe undertakes its annual eight-month migration across the Malwa region with camels and sheep, a crisis seems to be shadowing their journey. The traditional herders of goats, sheep and camels are finding their nomadic vocation increasingly unviable, with the younger generation unwilling to continue it. Facing harsh conditions, extreme weather and shrinking returns, their centuries-old way of life is gradually dwindling.
Animal husbandry being their identity and livelihood, they graze their animals in vacant fields across Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain districts. To sustain their livestock, they travel on foot from their homes to the banks of the Narmada River.
After an arduous journey of about eight months, they return to their native land with the onset of the monsoon. During this period, their livestock population changes. Like farmers selling crops, they sustain their families by trading their increased livestock.
Gopi Raika, herding sheep and goats with his family, said his ancestors lived in Rajasthan and Gujarat and have followed this occupation for generations. “In October and November, pastures begin to dry up, after which we travel through the Malwa region to the banks of the Narmada River,” he said.
“Just as ordinary people own land and property, these sheep and goats are our land and property. Status and marriage relations in our society depend on this. The more livestock a person owns, the higher their social standing. After nearly eight months, we return home with the rains,” he added.
Gopi said the vocation now faces multiple challenges and is no longer viable. “Our children want to study and pursue other work. There are many hardships. Vehicles hit our animals, they fight among themselves and theft is common. We receive little support from the police or the government,” he said.
Raju Raika, a young shepherd walking with the group, said his father, uncle and others migrate every year. He joined them after completing his annual exams.
The Rabari community has a distinct culture and traditional attire. Their colourful dress stands out. Gopi said he hails from Bhilwara district in Rajasthan’s Mewar region. “The Rabaris are identified by their turbans. Those from Mewar wear yellow, while those from Marwar wear red,” he said.
Raju pointed out another challenge. “Our families migrate for about eight months a year, making it difficult to access government schemes. Policies may exist for nomadic tribes, but we rarely see benefits on the ground,” he said.
Community members say only a few now remain willing to undertake this demanding migration.
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