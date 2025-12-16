Pushpalata Singh Gives Dignity To Dead, Performs Last Rites For Unclaimed Bodies
The 45-year-old school teacher has performed the last rites for more than 200 unclaimed bodies in last two years
Published : December 16, 2025 at 8:23 PM IST
Gorakhpur: A respectful funeral after death is an old Sanatan ritual. But not everyone is so fortunate to have one. Every day, many people die in anonymity, with no one to claim their bodies.
Pushpalata, a woman from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, has taken it upon herself to fulfil the last rites of these unclaimed bodies. And in the last two years, she has performed the last rites for over 200 bodies, including Hindus and Muslims.
Pushpalata says, "I find peace in the fact that God has chosen me to perform the last rites for those who have no one else. Sometimes I have to perform the last rites for four to five bodies in a single day." Despite being a woman, Pushpalata is undeterred, works day and night, acting as the sole guardian of unclaimed bodies and giving them a dignified farewell.
Pushpalata Singh, a 45-year-old teacher, holds a Master of Science degree in Zoology. She is also M.Ed and NET qualified. Along with her academic activities, she has been involved in social service for many years. She explains that after legal formalities, the police hand over the unclaimed bodies to her. She then prepares the body for cremation, adorning it before taking it to the crematorium located on the banks of the Rapti River.
She carries the body to the pyre herself and performs the final rites, including lighting the pyre. Because of this work, she has come to be known as 'Amma' (Mother) among the people. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel felicitated Pushpalata on International Women's Day in 2024.
Pushpalata recounts that about three years ago, she saw an elderly man lying on the street. She arranged for his treatment. After about a year of treatment, the old man passed away, and she performed his last rites. This is when she began her mission of performing the last rites for unclaimed bodies. She registered an organisation called Matri Anchal so that this process of performing last rites could be completely legalised.
As per Sanatan rites, Pushpalata says that she is collecting the ashes of all the bodies and immerses them in the Ganges in Varanasi. She also said that once a year, she will organise a collective feast for them so that their souls may find peace. If anyone learns about their relative and finds out that their last rites have been performed by her as an unclaimed body, they can collect the ashes from her.
In 2025, she performed the last rites for a total of 214 unclaimed bodies. Of these, approximately 100 bodies belonged to the Muslim community. She has pledged to donate her body and organs while she is still alive.
"It would be wonderful if my body and organs could be used to save someone's life after I am gone. My parents are no longer alive, but even when they were, no one objected to my decision," she said.
Pushpalata's growing involvement in social work has attracted a large team of women. She is also helped by social workers, charitable businessmen and ordinary people, a reason why she doesn't have to worry about the expenses.
She also does charitable work throughout the year, and it includes blanket distribution, community meal for the poor and blood donation camps for thalassemia patients. She provides food for the hungry through a program called "Amma Thali." She says that her team now has about 5,000 members, but only 35 to 40 are actively involved.
“We are amazed by the work Pushpalata does. She handles even badly mutilated bodies from accidents and takes them for cremation. Everyone salutes her courage for this," said social worker Govind Jaiswal.
Read More