Pushpalata Singh Gives Dignity To Dead, Performs Last Rites For Unclaimed Bodies

Gorakhpur: A respectful funeral after death is an old Sanatan ritual. But not everyone is so fortunate to have one. Every day, many people die in anonymity, with no one to claim their bodies.

Pushpalata, a woman from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, has taken it upon herself to fulfil the last rites of these unclaimed bodies. And in the last two years, she has performed the last rites for over 200 bodies, including Hindus and Muslims.

Pushpalata says, "I find peace in the fact that God has chosen me to perform the last rites for those who have no one else. Sometimes I have to perform the last rites for four to five bodies in a single day." Despite being a woman, Pushpalata is undeterred, works day and night, acting as the sole guardian of unclaimed bodies and giving them a dignified farewell.

Pushpalata Singh Gives Dignity To The Dead, Performs The Last Rites For Unclaimed Bodies (ETV Bharat)

Pushpalata Singh, a 45-year-old teacher, holds a Master of Science degree in Zoology. She is also M.Ed and NET qualified. Along with her academic activities, she has been involved in social service for many years. She explains that after legal formalities, the police hand over the unclaimed bodies to her. She then prepares the body for cremation, adorning it before taking it to the crematorium located on the banks of the Rapti River.

She carries the body to the pyre herself and performs the final rites, including lighting the pyre. Because of this work, she has come to be known as 'Amma' (Mother) among the people. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel felicitated Pushpalata on International Women's Day in 2024.