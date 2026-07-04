ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pushkar’s Jamun Boom: The Superfruit Farmers Risk Their Lives To Harvest, Sell For Rs 200–250 Per KG

Pushkar’s Jamun Boom: The Superfruit Farmers Risk Their Lives To Harvest, Sell For Rs 200–250 Per KG ( ETV Bharat )

Ajmer: In ancient times, the Indian subcontinent is believed to have been known as Jambudweep - the island of jamun (Indian blackberry) trees that are said to have once covered large parts of the region. Historians and botanists also believe the fruit originated in India. Even today, jamun is cultivated across large swathes of the country, especially around Rajasthan’s holy town of Pushkar, where farmers are reaping rich rewards from the seasonal fruit.

Revered for its distinctive sweet-tart flavour, jamun has long been regarded as one of nature’s most valuable gifts, prized not only for its taste but also for its medicinal properties.

Pushkar’s Jamun Boom: The Superfruit Farmers Risk Their Lives To Harvest, Sell For Rs 200–250 per kg (ETV Bharat)

Pushkar’s jamun has a unique taste and texture. The region’s fertile soil and favourable climate also support fruits such as amla, mulberry, falsa, gonda and citron lemon, besides its famed roses. But during the monsoon, it is Pushkar’s jamun that steals the show, with demand pouring in from across the country.

Renowned for its flavour and medicinal qualities, Pushkar’s jamun is now shipped to markets across North India and Mumbai, making it one of the most sought-after seasonal fruits.

Pushkar’s Jamun Boom: The Superfruit Farmers Risk Their Lives To Harvest, Sell For Rs 200–250 per kg (ETV Bharat)

Jamun is available for six weeks each year, but its pulp and seed are valued for their therapeutic benefits throughout. Rising health awareness has also boosted demand significantly given its health benefits. A fruit that once retailed for Rs 30-40 per kg now sells for Rs 200-250 per kg in markets, while farmers receive around Rs 80-100 per kg.

A farmer leader Tarachand Gehlot says the season is currently at its peak and will last only another 15-20 days. “In this one-and-a-quarter-month season, Pushkar’s fruit market receives between 15,000 and 25,000 kilograms of jamun every day. Wholesale traders buy the fruit here and send it to Jaipur, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, from where it is supplied across North India and even Mumbai,” he said.

Gehlot recalls that four decades ago, only two varieties, desi and silli, were cultivated in Pushkar. Today, farmers grow four varieties, including Khajuri and grafted Khajuri.

Pushkar’s Jamun Boom: The Superfruit Farmers Risk Their Lives To Harvest, Sell For Rs 200–250 per kg (ETV Bharat)

“A grafted jamun tree starts bearing fruit in just three years, while traditional varieties take nearly 10 years. Except for grafted trees, most jamun trees continue producing fruit for nearly a century,” he said.

Traditional, silli and Khajuri jamun trees can grow up to 100 feet tall, making harvesting one of the most risky jobs in horticulture.

Gehlot says, "Years ago, farmers used wooden swings suspended by ropes to pluck the fruit. One worker sat on the swing collecting jamun while another controlled the ropes from the ground. Today, long ladders are being used but that does not reduce the risk."