Pushkar’s Golden Gooseberry: Rajasthan Farmers Reap Amla, Process & Profit From Ayurveda’s 'Amrit Phal'
Pushkar has reinvented itself. Once known only for its lake and camel fair, this small Rajasthani town now exports tonnes of Amla products daily.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 1:26 PM IST
Ajmer: Pushkar, best known across the world for its sacred lake and camel fair, is gaining another identity - of being one of the highest producers of Amla (Indian gooseberry), both cultivation and processing being done by farmers. Here, the 'amrit phal' as it is known in Ayurveda, the fruit of immortality is grown amid the Aravalli hills and then processed as candies, murabba, chyawanprash, and medicinal powder. Both raw amla fruit and processed products are then sent across the country.
According to local estimates, nearly 60 to 80 tonnes of Amla are exported daily from Pushkar and its neighbouring villages between October and March which is the main harvest season. In the past two decades around 15 to 20 processing units have come up with hundreds of local workers, including women, employed in sorting, boiling, and drying the fruit.
“The climate and soil of Pushkar are conducive for horticulture. The government also promotes amla farming by distributing saplings free of cost to farmers. Around 50 villages around Pushkar, and even areas like Thanwala, Pih and Raghunathpura in Nagaur district, grow Amla today,” says farmer leader Tarachand Gehlot, who has been encouraging farmers to take up Amla cultivation for over 20 years.
From smallholders with a few dozen trees to big farmers with over 5,000, Amla has become an additional source of livelihood for people across Ajmer district. The trees begin bearing fruit in three years and yield about 150–200 kg per tree annually.
“There are eight main varieties but Chakia Amla is the best. It is thick, shiny, and ideal for jams and chyawanprash,” Gehlot advises.
Amla farming is good for farmers because it is not consumed by animals and requires minimal care once trees grow a little. Even the harvest time is flexible. “We can pluck the fruit at our convenience. Mostly, traders come to our fields and buy the produce directly by weight. Even during COVID-19, when most crops suffered, Amla was in huge demand,” says Gehlot.
Entire stretches of plants bear clusters of Amla which, at times, force farmers to harvest early to prevent branches from breaking under their weight. The season, stretching from October to March, fills village lanes with the scent of boiling gooseberries as local processors begin their work.
Premchand Dagdi who runs an Amla processing unit in the Chavandiya area near Pushkar, says the fruit has transformed the region’s economy. “Two decades ago, only a handful of people made Amla murabba at home. Now there are over 15 factories around Pushkar. We send truckloads every day to Delhi, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, and Mumbai," he recalls.
At the processing units, sweet and spicy candies to jams, chutneys, oils, laddus, and powders used in Ayurvedic medicine are all manufactured. Dried Amla, prized for its high vitamin C and antioxidant content, is in demand among pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies.
Dagdi speaks about his traditional and chemical-free production methods. “We use only Amla and sugar only. The fruit is boiled, deseeded, and soaked in sugar syrup multiple times to remove astringency. After that it is sun-dried for a day before being coated with powdered sugar to make the candy marketable,” he explains, adding, Murabba too follows a similar process.
“We process the fruit keeping the nutrients intact. Nothing artificial is used during the processing,” Dagdi says.
Such has been demand for Amla that the fruit is now being sent to places far beyond the boundaries of Rajasthan. The fruit in its raw form and processed versions are sent to shelves in northern India and even abroad. Renowned pharmaceutical and cosmetic brands source their raw Amla from here, drawn by its quality and purity.
As the Amla season returns each October, Pushkar fields have started dazzling with clusters of the green nutrition-powerhouse fruit, keeping the farmers busy plucking and women packing the processed sun-dried candy.
