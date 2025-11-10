ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pushkar’s Golden Gooseberry: Rajasthan Farmers Reap Amla, Process & Profit From Ayurveda’s 'Amrit Phal'

Ajmer: Pushkar, best known across the world for its sacred lake and camel fair, is gaining another identity - of being one of the highest producers of Amla (Indian gooseberry), both cultivation and processing being done by farmers. Here, the 'amrit phal' as it is known in Ayurveda, the fruit of immortality is grown amid the Aravalli hills and then processed as candies, murabba, chyawanprash, and medicinal powder. Both raw amla fruit and processed products are then sent across the country.

According to local estimates, nearly 60 to 80 tonnes of Amla are exported daily from Pushkar and its neighbouring villages between October and March which is the main harvest season. In the past two decades around 15 to 20 processing units have come up with hundreds of local workers, including women, employed in sorting, boiling, and drying the fruit.

Pushkar’s Golden Gooseberry: Rajasthan Farmers Reap Amla, Process & Profit From Ayurveda’s 'Amrit Phal' (ETV Bharat)

“The climate and soil of Pushkar are conducive for horticulture. The government also promotes amla farming by distributing saplings free of cost to farmers. Around 50 villages around Pushkar, and even areas like Thanwala, Pih and Raghunathpura in Nagaur district, grow Amla today,” says farmer leader Tarachand Gehlot, who has been encouraging farmers to take up Amla cultivation for over 20 years.

From smallholders with a few dozen trees to big farmers with over 5,000, Amla has become an additional source of livelihood for people across Ajmer district. The trees begin bearing fruit in three years and yield about 150–200 kg per tree annually.

Pushkar’s Golden Gooseberry: Rajasthan Farmers Reap Amla, Process & Profit From Ayurveda’s 'Amrit Phal' (ETV Bharat)

“There are eight main varieties but Chakia Amla is the best. It is thick, shiny, and ideal for jams and chyawanprash,” Gehlot advises.