ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pushkarna Weddings: Bikaner Family Upholds 132-Year Tradition Of Supporting Needy Brides Through A Will

Bikaner: In an age where traditions often fade into oblivion, a Bikaner family has upheld some, exemplifying how compassion outlives generations when it comes to helping a needy. For the past 132 years, the Binnani family has been continuing the legacy of supporting needy girls during the Pushkarna community’s mass wedding ceremony. So deeply ingrained is this tradition in the psyche of the family members that an elderly formally recorded it in his will, making service not just a moral duty but a legal and emotional obligation.

This legacy traces back to the ancestors of Meghraj Binnani, whose values were later continued and reaffirmed by his son Bulaki Das Binnani. Before his death in 2008, Bulaki Das, it is learnt, divided social and religious responsibilities among his three sons through a written will, making sure that each carries forward a specific form of seva.

Bikaner Family Upholds 132-Year Tradition of Supporting Needy Brides Through A Will (ETV Bharat)

According to the will, Ramgopal Binnani was given the responsibility of gifting essential household goods worth thousands of rupees to underprivileged girls marrying during the Pushkarna community’s mass wedding. A corpus of Rs 1 lakh was earmarked, with instructions that the interest earned from it be used annually for this purpose.

“Before 2008, my father used to oversee this service, following the path shown by our ancestors. After his death, we have been continuing the work strictly as mentioned in his will,” Ramgopal recalls.