Pushkarna Weddings: Bikaner Family Upholds 132-Year Tradition Of Supporting Needy Brides Through A Will
For over a century, they have supported needy brides during Pushkarna mass weddings and their commitment has been preserved and maintained through a will.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Bikaner: In an age where traditions often fade into oblivion, a Bikaner family has upheld some, exemplifying how compassion outlives generations when it comes to helping a needy. For the past 132 years, the Binnani family has been continuing the legacy of supporting needy girls during the Pushkarna community’s mass wedding ceremony. So deeply ingrained is this tradition in the psyche of the family members that an elderly formally recorded it in his will, making service not just a moral duty but a legal and emotional obligation.
This legacy traces back to the ancestors of Meghraj Binnani, whose values were later continued and reaffirmed by his son Bulaki Das Binnani. Before his death in 2008, Bulaki Das, it is learnt, divided social and religious responsibilities among his three sons through a written will, making sure that each carries forward a specific form of seva.
According to the will, Ramgopal Binnani was given the responsibility of gifting essential household goods worth thousands of rupees to underprivileged girls marrying during the Pushkarna community’s mass wedding. A corpus of Rs 1 lakh was earmarked, with instructions that the interest earned from it be used annually for this purpose.
“Before 2008, my father used to oversee this service, following the path shown by our ancestors. After his death, we have been continuing the work strictly as mentioned in his will,” Ramgopal recalls.
Over the years, however, the scale of individual assistance has come down. Ramgopal says this, too, aligns with his father’s wishes. “My father believed that service should continue collectively. Today, many others have joined us in the service and together we ensure that the tradition survives.”
The will clearly assigns distinct religious duties to Ramgopal’s two brothers. One was instructed to regularly perform Shravani rituals, while the other was given the work of feeding pigeons and birds daily, each allocated separate funds to manage. Though the amounts are modest and insufficient for large-scale arrangements, the next generation continues these practices religiously.
“God is the ultimate giver. Everything happens by His grace,” says community member Shri Krishna Singhi.
The Pushkarna community’s mass marriage ceremony itself stands as a testimony to the collective faith the people have. Hundreds of girls are married on the same auspicious day, this year it falls on February 10, at various mandaps across the entire city of Bikaner. "Symbolically we treat is as one mandap," says Singhi. Recognising its scale and social significance, the government has included it under the mass marriage category.
The date for these weddings is decided by learned scholars and pandits through debate/discussion as per 'shastras', lasting several hours, a practice held every two years on Dussehra.
The Binnani family contributes over 23 essential items to each bride which includes silver jewellery, food supplies, and household utensils and other small offerings.
In Bikaner, this tradition is not just charity. It is heritage, mindfully written and legally protected. But most importantly, it has been faithfully lived, generations after generations.
Also Read: