Purubai Liladharaben: The Gandhian Woman From Gujarat Who Gave Odisha’s Orphaned Girls A Home

By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak

Balasore (Odisha): Much before welfare schemes and child protection laws came into being and were enforced, a frail but resolute woman arrived in coastal Odisha carrying Gandhian faith and belief in service. The Gujarat-born Purubai Liladharaben, fondly called Purubai Maa, chose Soro in Balasore district as her 'karma bhoomi', dedicating her life to orphaned girls, child widows and the most abandoned of society.

Though she had no connection with Odisha, she made one that became a legacy. Driven by her conscience, she built the Gandhi Seva Sangh Purubai Kanyashram exactly like an institution born out of India’s freedom movement and Gandhiji’s philosophy of constructive work. Today, nearly a century later, it continues to breathe and fills the lives of many with love and laughter.

For Mahatma Gandhi, non-violence was incomplete without social reconstruction. So alongside protests and satyagrahas, he believed service to the oppressed, particularly women, was a parallel movement. It was this call that brought Purubai from Sabarmati Ashram to Odisha in the late 1920s.

She joined the Salt Satyagraha at Inchudi and Eram in 1930 and marched alongside stalwarts like Rama Devi, Malati Devi and Annapurna Devi. But while others returned to political mobilisation, Purubai decided to stay back. Gandhi entrusted her service work and she chose Balasore's Soro which was then a part of undivided Bhadrak.

In Raipur area, Purubai began her work in a rented house with five orphaned, child-widowed girls. Neither did she have any funding or infrastructure. The only thing she had was Gandhiji's teachings and a purpose. She educated the girls, taught them skills, rebuilt their confidence and later arranged their marriages at a time when widow remarriage was socially forbidden.

The institution came to be known as Purubai Kanyashram, operating under the aegis of Wardha-based Gandhi Seva Sangh.