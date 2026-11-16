ETV Bharat / offbeat

Puri’s Suprit Mohapatra Tops All India ITI Motor Mechanic Trade Among Women, Likely To Meet PM Modi Soon

Puri: A postgraduate gold medal in Sanskrit had brought Suprit Mahapatra recognition, but the search for a job continued. With her father supporting the family by driving an autorickshaw, she wanted a course that could improve her chances of finding work and making life easy for the family. She enrolled at Puri Industrial Training Institute (ITI), choosing the Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade.

But little did the 26-year-old realise that she would emerge the all-India topper among women in the trade, scoring 1,194 out of 1,200 marks in the two-year course. “I enrolled in the Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade at Puri ITI with intention of skilling myself up. Fortunately, I did well and scored 1,194 out of 1,200 marks to become the all-India topper. I am happy because my parents are,” she says.

Suprit with her parents Chakrapani and Lakshmipriya Mahapatra and her brother (ETV Bharat)

For Suprit, a resident of Shreedevi Nagar in Puri’s Panchamukhi Vihar near Bhattajaga, the result is another academic achievement as she works towards her goal of employment. She now plans to prepare for an Assistant Training Officer position.

According to Suprit and her instructor, she is scheduled to receive an award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow on November 21.

Her decision to study motor mechanics came after completing her postgraduate studies in Sanskrit at Puri’s Sadashiv Sanskrit institution. Suprit says she received a gold medal from the President in 2024 for her postgraduate Acharya qualification in Sanskrit. But finding employment remained a concern.

“I wanted a job and did not want to waste time, so I enrolled at ITI. I chose the course because it offered opportunities to find employment sooner,” she says.

Government ITI in Puri (ETV Bharat)

Her family had already seen how technical training could help. Her brother got a job with a company after completing his ITI course, encouraging her parents to let her take the same route.

“She had completed her postgraduate studies in Sanskrit and received a gold medal from the President, but there were no job opportunities for her. After our son completed ITI and got a job with a company, we encouraged our daughter to enrol too,” says her mother, Lakshmipriya Mahapatra.

Choosing the trade was a decision taken with utmost seriousness. Suprit credits her instructor, Bhanjan Kumar Dash, with explaining the opportunities available in motor mechanics and guiding her towards the course.

The trade, which involves physical work, attracts mostly male students, Dash explans. Still, he encouraged Suprit to consider it, explaining that provisions for women could help her pursue employment opportunities. Suprit saw no reason to rule out a subject because few women were studying it.

Suprit with her mother (ETV Bharat)

“There is no difference between boys and girls today. Our generation has moved ahead. There are opportunities for women in this trade and that was one of the reasons I chose it,” she says.