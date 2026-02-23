ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pure Little Hearts Foundation Gives Free Treatment To Economically Backward Children With Heart Conditions

Hyderabad: Of every thousand children born in the country, ten have heart disease. Studies show that about 20,000 babies have heart problems in Telugu states every year, and in the absence of timely, proper treatment, around 90% of them face the risk of not even celebrating their first birthday. But Pure Little Hearts Foundation has been working to help these children over the last four years by providing them with free treatment. Till now, it has provided free heart treatment to 633 poor children.

A pediatric cardiologist at Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, Dr Nageswara Rao Koneti, disclosed that financial difficulties lead to many people not taking their children for treatment, and more injustice is being done in the case of girls.

Dr Koneti said that only one per cent of heart diseases are incurable, and parents should not despair. He pointed out that the poor do not need to delay heart surgery for their children due to financial problems. If children with holes in their hearts are given proper treatment, they can excel in sports and any profession and win medals.

He said the doctors understand the urgency when a patient is brought to them and cited the example of a poor couple who brought a five-day-old baby with a heart problem. He pointed out that the poor people often face problems in furnishing documents to avail benefits like free treatments in hospitals.

Talking about the Foundation, he said the doctors themselves initially raised a capital of Rs. 25 to Rs 30 lakhs and started providing treatment only to children whose case was considered urgent.

“It was very painful to have to send the rest of the children back. As part of expanding the free service, we focused on collecting ‘Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)’ funds,” he added.