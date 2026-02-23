Pure Little Hearts Foundation Gives Free Treatment To Economically Backward Children With Heart Conditions
The Foundation has provided free heart treatment to 633 poor children over the last four years.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Of every thousand children born in the country, ten have heart disease. Studies show that about 20,000 babies have heart problems in Telugu states every year, and in the absence of timely, proper treatment, around 90% of them face the risk of not even celebrating their first birthday. But Pure Little Hearts Foundation has been working to help these children over the last four years by providing them with free treatment. Till now, it has provided free heart treatment to 633 poor children.
A pediatric cardiologist at Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, Dr Nageswara Rao Koneti, disclosed that financial difficulties lead to many people not taking their children for treatment, and more injustice is being done in the case of girls.
Dr Koneti said that only one per cent of heart diseases are incurable, and parents should not despair. He pointed out that the poor do not need to delay heart surgery for their children due to financial problems. If children with holes in their hearts are given proper treatment, they can excel in sports and any profession and win medals.
He said the doctors understand the urgency when a patient is brought to them and cited the example of a poor couple who brought a five-day-old baby with a heart problem. He pointed out that the poor people often face problems in furnishing documents to avail benefits like free treatments in hospitals.
Talking about the Foundation, he said the doctors themselves initially raised a capital of Rs. 25 to Rs 30 lakhs and started providing treatment only to children whose case was considered urgent.
“It was very painful to have to send the rest of the children back. As part of expanding the free service, we focused on collecting ‘Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)’ funds,” he added.
He shared that the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Rainbow Hospitals, Dr Ramesh Kancharla, provided Rs. 1 crore as the first capital. Actor Mahesh Babu, Laurus Labs and other organizations provided more financial assistance that led to the formation of the Foundation on February 25, 2022.
“We provide free treatment under the auspices of this Foundation to those under the age of 18 who have congenital heart disease. If the parents can afford it, we allow them to pay the amount. It is the doctors who assess whether the child’s family is poor or not,” Dr Koneti explained.
He shared that many times, the parents are reluctant to get their children treated despite being told that their child would be provided free treatment. He also disclosed that of the 633 children treated till now, 67% were boys. Furthermore, many people go in for aborting the babies if they get to know that the baby has a heart condition during a fetal echocardiogram test of the pregnant mother.
Dr Koneti told ETV Bharat, “Faced with multiple questions, we started programmes to raise awareness among parents that if their child receives timely heart treatment, he or she will live a normal life."
Talking about the 633 children that have been treated free of charge through the Foundation, he said that around 90% of them are currently living a healthy life. “Of these, 37% have undergone highly complex surgeries," he said.
Experts say that problems such as blockages, holes in the heart, blue babies (a disease that surfaces as the baby grows) and others occur in babies born to pregnant women eating too much fast food and junk food with low levels of folic acid, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 in what they eat. The other risk factors include being exposed to extreme stress, lack of physical activity, smoking, alcohol consumption, menopause and genetic defects.