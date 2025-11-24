ETV Bharat / offbeat

Punjab Farmer Grows Saffron Using Artificial Climate The Aeroponics Way In Bathinda

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Singh said today’s farmers face vagaries of nature - they are under immense pressure handling stubble-burning accusations to environmental concerns and low profit margins. This is the main reason why the younger generation is shying away from agriculture. “If farming has to survive, innovation is the only way. For what I thought about saffron, it needed very little space, little time and promises high returns. So why not start it?” he said.

In a state where farmers, though most prosperous, battle unseasonal rains, scorching summers, and the relentless cycle of paddy and wheat, Singh’s innovation is being hailed as a breakthrough. By investing nearly Rs 9 lakh to set up a saffron-growing lab, with chillers, CO₂ sensors, humidifiers and automated lighting, he has started a completely new agricultural avenue.

Bathinda: Away from the heartland of Kashmir, known for its saffron cultivation, a farmer in Punjab has shown that the prized 'red gold' can bloom even without the Himalayan climate. In Ghuman Kalan village of Bathinda, 35-year-old Sukhpal Singh Bhullar has successfully cultivated saffron inside a 15×15 ft aeroponics-based climate-controlled chamber, creating 'artificial Kashmir weather' in the middle of Punjab’s heat.

To recreate Kashmir-like temperatures, Singh installed a chiller system capable of lowering room temperature to 5°C, something ordinary ACs cannot achieve. Maintaining 70-75% humidity was equally important, for which a humidifier and CO₂ regulation system were added. “Punjab’s heat makes CO₂ management difficult. So I used sensors and cylinders to maintain a suitable environment,” he explained.

Using aeroponics where plants grow without soil and roots are sprayed with nutrient-rich mist, Singh planted three quintals of saffron corms. "I had ordered four quintals but I did not get as much. The seed cost alone came to nearly Rs 6 lakh. Yet the returns are promising," said Singh who expects 300 grams of saffron in the first crop, but the real income will start from the third year, when seed multiplication peaks.

“If I sell just Rs 6 lakh worth of seeds next year, I will recover Rs 9 lakh in total. That is the potential and biggest draw,” he said. Government procurement rates hover around Rs 2.38 lakh per kg, but in the open market, premium saffron can fetch up to Rs 5 lakh per kg.

Singh, already a recipient of both state and national agricultural awards, is known for his innovative practices. A commerce graduate, he is known for growing high-quality kinnow, grapes and vegetables, experimentation with dragon fruit, and pearl farming too. His direct-to-customer marketing model ensures better margins, and he is now receiving orders from consumers demanding fresh saffron for the winter season.

With his first saffron cycle nearing completion, Singh now plans to train Punjab’s farmers and youth on the crop by the first week of December. "I want them to break the wheat-paddy dependency and start high-value, low-space crops. Saffron should be sold like kinnow and grapes, processed, packaged, marketed. This is red gold. It has a ready market,” he asserted.