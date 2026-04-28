Progressive Farmer From Bharatpur Quits Job In Delhi To Successfully Take Up Natural Farming
Kamal Meena has demonstrated that scientific thinking, traditional knowledge and proper utilisation of government schemes can make one successful even in rural areas
Published : April 28, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Bharatpur: At a time when people migrate to cities for a better lifestyle, a progressive farmer from Pana village in Bharatpur district quit his job as an Assistant Engineer with Municipal Corporation of Delhi to return to his village and take up farming.
Kamal Meena has been focusing on his health while transforming farming into a powerful model of ‘health and business’ while blending natural farming and processing.
Meena disclosed, "I had fallen seriously ill in 2017 and this made me wonder why people didn't get sick as often in the past. I consulted my father, village elders and local residents to seek an answer and concluded that the people in the past had a pure diet, chemical free agriculture and a balanced lifestyle."
This marked the beginning of a transformation in him. Deciding to adopt a natural lifestyle to improve his life, he quit his job in Delhi while taking a bold and significant decision. He then decided to learn natural farming.
Meena traveled across the country to learn the methods of natural farming. During this time, he trained with Subhash Palekar who is considered a pioneer in natural farming for about seven months. He understood the principles of traditional farming which included the importance of indigenous seeds and use of natural resources.
Returning to his village, he began natural farming on seven acres of land with seven cows. Initially, he faced many challenges, but he did not give up. Gradually, his hard work began to pay off. He realised that simply harvesting crops naturally was not enough and it was processing that naturally increased both the quality and value of the produce.
Meena gives priority to indigenous seeds and grows varieties of wheat such as Sona Moti, Bansi, Black, Kathia and Khapli that have a glycemic index (GI) of less than 50. Their gluten content is also very low in contrast to the common wheat available in the market that has a GI of 72 to 80 which is not beneficial for health.
Adopting a unique and effective approach to selling his products, Meena has initiated agro-tourism on his farm which allows people to visit his fields, enjoy the natural environment and taste the organic food grown there. The People enjoy this experience so much that they become regular customers.
He explained, "When people come here and eat pure and natural food, they feel the difference firsthand. This is why they come to me again to buy my products."
Meena explained that keeping the value of the products in mind, he installed a hydraulic cold press machine that extracts oil directly from seeds (mustard etc.) without heating and produces virgin oil that is thin, pure and rich in nutrients.
He has also installed a hydraulic cold press or Vedic Chakki that operates at a much lower speed than traditional mills. He explained that conventional mills operate at high speeds causing the flour to heat up and lose its nutritional value. However, the flour from his mill remains completely nutritious.
He has purchased these machines under the central government's Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme where he received approximately Rs 10 lakh in assistance including a 35% subsidy. He said that one of the machines cost around Rs 7 lakh rupees while the other cost Rs 3 lakh. He added that the scheme does not require farmers to provide any guarantee.
Claiming that natural farming on seven acres is possible with the help of cows, he said that he owns about 15 Gir cows and uses their dung to operate a biogas plant and as fertilizer in his fields. He also employs labourers for his farm operations and gets handsome returns running into lakhs of rupees annually. He has demonstrated that scientific thinking, traditional knowledge and proper utilization of government schemes can make one successful even in rural parts of the country.