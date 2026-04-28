ETV Bharat / offbeat

Progressive Farmer From Bharatpur Quits Job In Delhi To Successfully Take Up Natural Farming

Bharatpur: At a time when people migrate to cities for a better lifestyle, a progressive farmer from Pana village in Bharatpur district quit his job as an Assistant Engineer with Municipal Corporation of Delhi to return to his village and take up farming.

Kamal Meena has been focusing on his health while transforming farming into a powerful model of ‘health and business’ while blending natural farming and processing.

Kamal Meena showing his product (ETV Bharat)

Meena disclosed, "I had fallen seriously ill in 2017 and this made me wonder why people didn't get sick as often in the past. I consulted my father, village elders and local residents to seek an answer and concluded that the people in the past had a pure diet, chemical free agriculture and a balanced lifestyle."

This marked the beginning of a transformation in him. Deciding to adopt a natural lifestyle to improve his life, he quit his job in Delhi while taking a bold and significant decision. He then decided to learn natural farming.

Meena traveled across the country to learn the methods of natural farming. During this time, he trained with Subhash Palekar who is considered a pioneer in natural farming for about seven months. He understood the principles of traditional farming which included the importance of indigenous seeds and use of natural resources.

Returning to his village, he began natural farming on seven acres of land with seven cows. Initially, he faced many challenges, but he did not give up. Gradually, his hard work began to pay off. He realised that simply harvesting crops naturally was not enough and it was processing that naturally increased both the quality and value of the produce.