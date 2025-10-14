ETV Bharat / offbeat

Professor Peesapati Venkateswarlu Continues To Inspire Students On The Path Of Scientific Learning

Hyderabad: Some teachers leave a mark on generations not through titles or positions, but through the knowledge and passion they share. These are the people who mould generations in such a way that they contribute constructively to society in various ways.

Professor Peesapati Venkateswarlu, now retired, is one such educator. Even at the age of 80, he travels across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, conducting chemistry experiments while inspiring school and college students alike.

Professor Venkateswarlu retired from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) in 2006 as a distinguished chemistry teacher and served as a Professor Emeritus there for two more years. From 2008 to 2014, he worked in the Department of Medicinal Chemistry at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) at Balanagar in Hyderabad.

Originally from Mukkamala village in East Godavari district, he now resides in Tarnaka in Hyderabad. However, his teaching journey continues, and there are no signs of slowing down.

His commitment to spreading knowledge is remarkable. He has been teaching students for several decades while combining traditional instruction with hands-on experiments.