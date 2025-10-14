Professor Peesapati Venkateswarlu Continues To Inspire Students On The Path Of Scientific Learning
The 80-year-old teacher travels across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, conducting chemistry experiments while inspiring school and college students alike
Published : October 14, 2025 at 6:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Some teachers leave a mark on generations not through titles or positions, but through the knowledge and passion they share. These are the people who mould generations in such a way that they contribute constructively to society in various ways.
Professor Peesapati Venkateswarlu, now retired, is one such educator. Even at the age of 80, he travels across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, conducting chemistry experiments while inspiring school and college students alike.
Professor Venkateswarlu retired from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) in 2006 as a distinguished chemistry teacher and served as a Professor Emeritus there for two more years. From 2008 to 2014, he worked in the Department of Medicinal Chemistry at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) at Balanagar in Hyderabad.
Originally from Mukkamala village in East Godavari district, he now resides in Tarnaka in Hyderabad. However, his teaching journey continues, and there are no signs of slowing down.
His commitment to spreading knowledge is remarkable. He has been teaching students for several decades while combining traditional instruction with hands-on experiments.
"You cannot remember chemistry formulas if you simply memorise them. If you learn by doing experiments yourself, you will never forget them," says Professor Peesapati.
He believes that experiential learning not only helps students understand concepts deeply but also ignites a lasting passion for the subject. His credentials are equally impressive. Over four and a half decades ago, he became a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry (United Kingdom). He also served as the General Secretary of the Deccan Section of the Royal Society covering Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Goa for 12 years. He is currently holding the position of Chairman.
Professor Peesapati encourages schools, colleges, and universities to reach out to him for teaching sessions. He is ready to travel and conduct experiments for students who wish to deepen their understanding of chemistry. Even after decades in academia, he remains an inexhaustible mine of knowledge, proving that true teaching is measured not by awards or positions but by the lives you touch and the curiosity you ignite.
His contribution to the field of education stands out. His students have grown wings under him and have flown to the various corners of the world implementing what they learnt through experiments performed under his guidance. Such teachers are extremely difficult to find and are the real gems of society.
