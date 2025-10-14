Principal's Green Initiative Transforms Adilabad School
The school offers an extraordinary sight – surrounded by a lush green canopy and filled with the fragrance of fresh vegetables and fruits
Adilabad: Amid the hustle and bustle of Adilabad town stands a government primary school in Hamidpur that looks more like a garden than a classroom. The school offers an extraordinary sight – surrounded by a lush green canopy and filled with the fragrance of fresh vegetables and fruits.
It has become an inspiring example of how education and environment can flourish hand-in-hand. The man behind this blooming revolution is Mohammad Aslam, the school's visionary principal. When he took charge in 2020, the school had an enrollment of just 65 students. The campus was uninspiring, and regular attendance was a constant struggle. Unwilling to accept this reality, Aslam envisioned a "kitchen garden classroom" - where children could learn through hands-on experience and a direct connection with nature.
Together with teachers, former students, and even local sanitation workers, he began transforming an unused patch of land measuring 45 meters by 64 meters into a thriving green garden.
Using an innovative idea, they cut old clothes into strips and wove them into a net across the open space, creating shade and support for creepers. Over time, the barren yard turned into a green haven filled with ridge gourd, sorghum, beans, tomatoes, chillies, lettuce, fenugreek, and mint. Around the periphery, fruit trees like mango, guava, and custard apple add colour and freshness to the environment.
The vegetables grown here are used in the midday meals, providing students with fresh and healthy food every day. The garden also serves as a living classroom, where children learn about plant growth, sustainability, and nutrition through hands-on experience. The garden is a living, breathing laboratory where children gain practical knowledge about plants, agricultural sustainability and the principles of good nutrition.
Aslam’s initiative has not only beautified the campus, but the student strength has swelled to 170. At the 'garden of letters' in Hamidpur, the concept of learning is truly blooming, proving that with ingenuity and care, even a small school can sow the seeds of health and hope.
