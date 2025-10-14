ETV Bharat / offbeat

Principal's Green Initiative Transforms Adilabad School

Adilabad: Amid the hustle and bustle of Adilabad town stands a government primary school in Hamidpur that looks more like a garden than a classroom. The school offers an extraordinary sight – surrounded by a lush green canopy and filled with the fragrance of fresh vegetables and fruits.

It has become an inspiring example of how education and environment can flourish hand-in-hand. The man behind this blooming revolution is Mohammad Aslam, the school's visionary principal. When he took charge in 2020, the school had an enrollment of just 65 students. The campus was uninspiring, and regular attendance was a constant struggle. Unwilling to accept this reality, Aslam envisioned a "kitchen garden classroom" - where children could learn through hands-on experience and a direct connection with nature.

Together with teachers, former students, and even local sanitation workers, he began transforming an unused patch of land measuring 45 meters by 64 meters into a thriving green garden.