President Murmu Leads Celebrations As Nainital's Iconic Raj Bhawan Completes 125 Years Of Existence
Tourists say that standing in front of this Raj Bhavan gives a feeling of standing in front of Buckingham Palace in England.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST|
Updated : November 5, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST
Nainital: Built in 1900 in archetypal Victorian Gothic style, Raj Bhavan is one of the iconic British-era buildings in Nainital. Nestled amid lush surroundings, the towering structure with perfect semblance to a Scottish castle has completed 125 years of its existence.
Nainital's Raj Bhavan among the few British era buildings that celebrate their birth anniversaries. The foundation stone of this building was laid on April 27, 1897 and it was completed in March 1900. British Governor Sir Anthony Patrick MacDonald played a key role in the design of this E-shaped building built in the Western Gothic style.
Its designer Frederick William Stevens who also designed Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. It is believed that standing in front of this Raj Bhavan gives a feeling of standing in front of Buckingham Palace in England.
In 1862, the Governor of the North West Provinces first began his stay in Nainital. After the Raj Bhavan's construction, the place became a favourite destination for Indian politicians.
During the British period, Delhi was the national capital and Shimla was the summer capital. However, Lucknow was the capital of Awadh and Nainital was the summer capital. Consequently, the first Raj Bhavan in Nainital was established in 1862 at the Ramsay Hospital campus. Subsequently, in 1865, the Raj Bhavan was relocated to Malden House.
Meanwhile, in 1875, the Raj Bhavan was once again shifted to the Snow View area of Nainital. It was later permanently relocated to Sherwood House on April 27, 1897 on account of the frequent landslides in the town.
The British rulers established the Raj Bhavan within approximately 160 acres of dense forest following which they visited Nainital annually during the summers. The Britishers were so captivated by this location that in 1925, they built Asia's highest golf course here. It remains one of the country's finest golf courses on approximately 75 acres of the Raj Bhavan area in the dense forest.
For a long time, entry to this historic building was restricted for both the locals and the tourists. However, it was thrown open to the common people in 1994 and lakhs of people now visit this prime tourist spot annually.
The Governor's Gold Golf Tournament is held on its magnificent golf course. The event attracting players from across the country along with the local school children
Professor Ajay Rawat, a local resident with keen interest in history disclosed, “The first Raj Bhavan in Nainital was rented in the Stoneleigh complex in 1864. In 1865, Sir George Cooper built the Raj Bhavan at Malden House in St. Louis (near Snow View). This Raj Bhavan was damaged in a landslide in 1880. He rebuilt the Raj Bhavan there but after the landslide affected the site, the British rulers selected the current site and built the Raj Bhavan there.”
The area behind it was known as Gwalikhet that was frequented by shepherds. The Diocesan Boys' School (now Sherwood College) and this part of Gwalikhet were acquired by the government for building the Raj Bhawan. The school was relocated. Some land was also acquired from St. Mary's School, the Church of St. Nicholas, the Diocesan Girls' School and St. Joseph's College.
Tanuj Pandey, a member of the organisation that celebrates the birth anniversary of the Raj Bhavan in Nainital, related, “Lakhs of domestic and foreign tourists visit it every year and they learn about the Raj Bhavan's history besides going through this historic building.”
