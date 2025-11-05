ETV Bharat / offbeat

President Murmu Leads Celebrations As Nainital's Iconic Raj Bhawan Completes 125 Years Of Existence

Nainital: Built in 1900 in archetypal Victorian Gothic style, Raj Bhavan is one of the iconic British-era buildings in Nainital. Nestled amid lush surroundings, the towering structure with perfect semblance to a Scottish castle has completed 125 years of its existence.

Nainital's Raj Bhavan among the few British era buildings that celebrate their birth anniversaries. The foundation stone of this building was laid on April 27, 1897 and it was completed in March 1900. British Governor Sir Anthony Patrick MacDonald played a key role in the design of this E-shaped building built in the Western Gothic style.

Its designer Frederick William Stevens who also designed Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. It is believed that standing in front of this Raj Bhavan gives a feeling of standing in front of Buckingham Palace in England.

In 1862, the Governor of the North West Provinces first began his stay in Nainital. After the Raj Bhavan's construction, the place became a favourite destination for Indian politicians.

During the British period, Delhi was the national capital and Shimla was the summer capital. However, Lucknow was the capital of Awadh and Nainital was the summer capital. Consequently, the first Raj Bhavan in Nainital was established in 1862 at the Ramsay Hospital campus. Subsequently, in 1865, the Raj Bhavan was relocated to Malden House.

Meanwhile, in 1875, the Raj Bhavan was once again shifted to the Snow View area of ​​Nainital. It was later permanently relocated to Sherwood House on April 27, 1897 on account of the frequent landslides in the town.