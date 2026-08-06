ETV Bharat / offbeat

President Invites Odisha Health Worker, Assam Conservationist To Rashtrapati Bhavan For Independence Day Reception

Malkangiri (Odisha)/Tezpur (Assam): Two grassroots changemakers from Odisha and Assam have received invites from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the President of India’s Independence Day ‘At Home’ Reception on August 15 in recognition of their exceptional public service in some of the country’s most remote regions.

While Durgaprasad Sahu, a health worker from Odisha’s Malkangiri district, has been recognised for over a decade of dedicated healthcare services in the remote tribal region, Didom Daimari of Assam’s Udalguri district has earned national recognition for leading community-driven forest restoration and wildlife conservation efforts along the Indo-Bhutan-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Durgaprasad Sahu, a health worker from Odisha’s Malkangiri district (ETV Bharat)

The President’s ‘At Home’ Reception on Independence Day is one of the country’s most prestigious ceremonial events, attended by distinguished personalities from across India. An invitation from Rashtrapati Bhavan has been sent to both, where President Droupadi Murmu will meet the invitees during the Independence Day reception.

For 13 years, Durgaprasad has been serving at the Andahal Health Sub-Centre under Khairiput block in Malkangiri district, providing healthcare to nearly 4,000 people, including members of the vulnerable Bonda tribal community. His work includes malaria, tuberculosis (TB) and leprosy control, maternal and child healthcare, immunisation and regular health camps.

Durgaprasad Sahu interacting with a tribal woman (ETV Bharat)

Every Tuesday and Friday, during Mamata Diwas, he visits villages to conduct health check-ups for pregnant women and children.

On receiving the invitation, Sahu said, “This is an absolute honour for me. I am grateful to the President for recognising my service in such a remote area at the highest level of the country. I will continue to serve the people with the same dedication in the coming days as well.”

Born in Angul district in 1983, Sahu has been working in Malkangiri since 2013. He said he had been transferred last year, but local tribal residents requested the district administration to retain him because of the trust he had built over the years.