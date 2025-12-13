ETV Bharat / offbeat

Preserving Past For Future: How Shweta Bhatkar Built A 300-Seed Bank In Madhya Pradesh’s Pandhurna

By Mahendra Rai Chhindwara: In Madhya Pradesh’s Pandhurna district, one of the daughters of the Bhatkar family has built a living bank of nearly 300 indigenous and heirloom seeds with the objective of protecting biodiversity, promoting healthy food, and giving rural women both livelihood and identity. And she is doing this through natural farming and community participation without having to plough the fields or use modern machinery. After completing studies in Nagpur, Shweta Bhatkar decided to return home and took to farming her 16-acre land, using the no-till method, without ploughing or mechanised intervention. Explaining her approach, Shweta says ploughing disrupts the natural balance of the soil. “Ploughing requires machines or tools which destroy many beneficial plants and organisms in the soil. That is why I adopted no-till farming. It helps preserve soil life and allows us to conserve unique seeds,” she says. Preserving Past For Future: How Shweta Bhatkar Built A 300-Seed Bank In Madhya Pradesh’s Pandhurna (ETV Bharat) Shweta, with her siblings - has developed a seed bank of nearly 300 indigenous and heirloom varieties, which are sown year after year. These include traditional grains and wild varieties which were once a part of the local food systems but are now disappearing due to the dominance of hybrid seeds.