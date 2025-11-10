Prem Kanwar Shaktawat - A Name Synonymous With Animal Rescue
Published : November 10, 2025 at 8:16 PM IST
Kota: Prem Kanwar Shaktawat is a name that stands out for rescuing animals. This Assistant Forest Officer with the Forest Department at Kota has rescued over 500 animals, including crocodiles. She is one of the 14 courageous women to have featured in the recently published book ‘Rangers: Women Reshaping the Conservation’ that has been written by Deepali Atul Devkar.
In the book, her story is listed third under the title ‘The Crocodile Queen’." She has received many awards including the Van Durga Award. She has even been invited to Nepal and Australia to share her expertise and experiences. Prem Kanwar was born in a Rajput family, and she spent her childhood in Jamunia Rao village of Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh. During her childhood, she was not allowed to go out of the house frequently or go far towards the forest.
She studied till Class 8 in school, but was not allowed to go out for further studies. She completed Class 10 and Class 12 by appearing as a private candidate.
She was inspired by the forest right from the beginning. She read about the forest in books and was always keen to see one. The turning point of her life came when her father shifted to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan with his family. She attended college there. During this time, a vacancy came up in the Forest Department for which she applied and was selected. She was posted as a Forest Guard in April 2011 at Bhainsrorgarh. It was during this time that she began encountering crocodiles and other dangerous animals.
Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) at Kota, Anurag Bhatnagar, disclosed that Prem Kanwar rescued many dangerous animals, including crocodiles, while working at the Bhainsrorgarh Sanctuary.
"Despite being a female member of the crocodile rescue team, Prem Kanwar displayed remarkable courage. She performed timely rescues without adequate resources. She has suffered leg injuries several times while rescuing crocodiles. A crocodile once struck her with its tail, knocking her down during the rescue and injuring her knee," he shared.
Prem Kanwar says that the department lacked resources initially, and the rescues were conducted using makeshift methods that sometimes resulted in injuries.
"Wild animals were also injured but now, with more resources available, rescues are being carried out easily and carefully," Prem Kanwar said.
Prem Kanwar explained that she met rangers from around the world at a meet in Nepal in 2019, where everyone shared their experiences. The attendees were impressed by her experiences, and she was invited to Darwin in Australia in 2024, where she learnt how to rescue saltwater crocodiles from the sea.
DCF Bhatnagar disclosed that she learnt the technique of catching crocodiles underwater in Australia. She has used this technique to capture crocodiles with the help of a cage built by the Forest Department in Kota.
Prem Kanwar carried out the first rescue using a floating trap cage in the country in Kota. She has also brought out a report on otters after studying them for seven years while focusing on their behaviour, habitat, habits and family. She also studied direct and indirect evidence of the presence of herbivores and carnivores in the wild, footprints, vistas, dens, scratch marks and more.
She attended the Asian Ranger Congress held in Guwahati in 2023, where she was awarded the Van Durga Award. She is the first awardee from Rajasthan. In 2020, she was awarded the Wildlife Friend Award by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Along with this award, she was also given a sum of Rs 2 lakh as a token of respect.
Apart from Prem Kanwar, the other women featured in the recently brought out book include Marthilina Sangma from Meghalaya, Chabukanta Bhadangre, Chhaya Kumari, Amrit Bopche, Amrapali Pradhan, Yogita Khirkade Kale, Triveni Gayadhane and Priya Brahmankar from Maharashtra, Pallavi Das from Assam, Anju Chauhan from Pindwara in Sirohi in Rajasthan, Pratibha Ahirwar from Madhya Pradesh, Rashmita Jena from Odisha, Alia Mir from Jammu and Kashmir and Heena Patel from Gujarat.
Anju Chauhan from Rajasthan is an expert in rescuing snakes. Her story has been carried under the title ‘Courage in Uniform’.
