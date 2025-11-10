ETV Bharat / offbeat

Prem Kanwar Shaktawat - A Name Synonymous With Animal Rescue

Kota: Prem Kanwar Shaktawat is a name that stands out for rescuing animals. This Assistant Forest Officer with the Forest Department at Kota has rescued over 500 animals, including crocodiles. She is one of the 14 courageous women to have featured in the recently published book ‘Rangers: Women Reshaping the Conservation’ that has been written by Deepali Atul Devkar.

In the book, her story is listed third under the title ‘The Crocodile Queen’." She has received many awards including the Van Durga Award. She has even been invited to Nepal and Australia to share her expertise and experiences. Prem Kanwar was born in a Rajput family, and she spent her childhood in Jamunia Rao village of Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh. During her childhood, she was not allowed to go out of the house frequently or go far towards the forest.

She studied till Class 8 in school, but was not allowed to go out for further studies. She completed Class 10 and Class 12 by appearing as a private candidate.

She was inspired by the forest right from the beginning. She read about the forest in books and was always keen to see one. The turning point of her life came when her father shifted to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan with his family. She attended college there. During this time, a vacancy came up in the Forest Department for which she applied and was selected. She was posted as a Forest Guard in April 2011 at Bhainsrorgarh. It was during this time that she began encountering crocodiles and other dangerous animals.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) at Kota, Anurag Bhatnagar, disclosed that Prem Kanwar rescued many dangerous animals, including crocodiles, while working at the Bhainsrorgarh Sanctuary.

"Despite being a female member of the crocodile rescue team, Prem Kanwar displayed remarkable courage. She performed timely rescues without adequate resources. She has suffered leg injuries several times while rescuing crocodiles. A crocodile once struck her with its tail, knocking her down during the rescue and injuring her knee," he shared.

Prem Kanwar says that the department lacked resources initially, and the rescues were conducted using makeshift methods that sometimes resulted in injuries.