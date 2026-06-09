Pratap Sahu, The Voice Of Bhubaneswar’s Marginalized Communities For Three Decades
Minati Singha speaks to Pratap Sahu, who has championed the rights of slum dwellers, street vendors, transgender people and the vulnerable, becoming their trusted voice.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Whether it is a protest at Lower PMG in the capital city or standing beside helpless patients in hospitals, one person who is often found at the forefront is Pratap Sahu.
He has seen it and done it all. Whether fighting for the rights of street vendors, the land rights of slum dwellers, or the social rights of transgender individuals and sex workers, Pratap has become a voice, guide and steadfast supporter for many. Rendering selfless service to the marginalized and vulnerable people of the capital city, he has spent the last three decades working among some of society’s most neglected communities.
Years ago, Pratap arrived in Bhubaneswar from a small village in Cuttack district in search of work to support his family. A teenager when he first came to the city, Pratap is now 50. Looking back, he says he never imagined that Bhubaneswar would one day become his second home.
Yet, it was not the city’s glittering facade that drew his attention. Instead, he was deeply moved by the struggles, neglect and hardships faced by slum dwellers, street vendors, sex workers, transgender individuals, domestic workers and the children of prisoners. Determined to make a difference, he dedicated himself to these communities and has stood by them through countless challenges.
“When I saw the suffering of these people up close, I could not stop myself. I made up my mind to fight for their rights. No matter what the means, their rights must be achieved. First, I prepared myself mentally, then I got ready for a long battle. Despite obstacles, I never backed down. In the process, many battles were won, while some have continued for years and are still ongoing,” says Pratap.
Asked why he chose to dedicate his life to the vulnerable, Pratap says no one was raising their voice or standing up for their rights. “After relentless efforts, the Odisha Basti Sangharsh Samiti was formed for the rights of slum dwellers. Today, the government has granted permanent land leases to thousands of slum dwellers,” he says.
Over the years, serving the helpless has become his life’s purpose. Unmarried, Pratap considers these communities his extended family.
He has also been a pillar of support for street vendors, fighting for their interests and rights and participating in campaigns at the national level to protect their livelihoods. He was among those who advocated for stronger legal protections for street vendors, culminating in the enactment of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.
“When there were no laws protecting street vendors, we faced constant harassment. We were often evicted from places where we sold our wares. We started our movement under the leadership of Pratap Bhai. Today, many of the benefits and protections available to street vendors in the city have been made possible because of his efforts,” says Suryamani Sahu, a street vendor at Unit-I Haat.
His role in securing basic rights and government recognition for the transgender community in Odisha has also been significant. He has supported efforts to ensure access to Aadhaar cards and other identity documents, inclusion under the National Food Security Act, reservation in education, separate toilet facilities and access to welfare schemes and pensions.
“Because of Pratap Bhai, the issues of the transgender community received the attention of the government and administration. He fought for our inclusion and access to various facilities,” says Rani, a trans woman.
For slum dwellers too, Pratap has been a source of hope. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he reached out to people living in slums and helped them access treatment and essential services.
“Pratap ferried patients to hospitals, sanitised their homes and even performed the last rites of the deceased. It takes a special kind of commitment to work so selflessly for others,” says Sasmita Sahu, a slum resident.
Apart from helping people in times of crisis, Pratap creates awareness about their rights and guides them on how to claim them. He helps people navigate government offices, file complaints and present their grievances on appropriate platforms.
But Pratap’s dedication is not limited to people. He is equally committed to the welfare of animals and birds. Placing water bowls for birds during summer, feeding stray dogs and arranging treatment for sick animals have become part of his daily routine. Every morning, he leaves home carrying a large drum of water and bags of biscuits, bread and other food items to feed animals along the roads.
“I get immense joy from helping people and serving animals and birds. My parents are proud of me, and that gives me strength. Some generous people support these efforts and I use that assistance to help as many others as possible. I will continue this mission of service for as long as I live,” says Pratap.
Today, Pratap has become the go-to person for many communities facing a range of challenges. Whether it is securing rights, accessing government welfare schemes or resolving everyday problems, people know they can turn to him for help. Over three decades, his relentless commitment has earned him the trust of countless vulnerable and marginalized individuals, making him a dependable source of support in times of need.
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