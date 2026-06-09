ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pratap Sahu, The Voice Of Bhubaneswar’s Marginalized Communities For Three Decades

Bhubaneswar: Whether it is a protest at Lower PMG in the capital city or standing beside helpless patients in hospitals, one person who is often found at the forefront is Pratap Sahu.

He has seen it and done it all. Whether fighting for the rights of street vendors, the land rights of slum dwellers, or the social rights of transgender individuals and sex workers, Pratap has become a voice, guide and steadfast supporter for many. Rendering selfless service to the marginalized and vulnerable people of the capital city, he has spent the last three decades working among some of society’s most neglected communities.

Pratap hanging feed containers on trees for birds (ETV Bharat)

Years ago, Pratap arrived in Bhubaneswar from a small village in Cuttack district in search of work to support his family. A teenager when he first came to the city, Pratap is now 50. Looking back, he says he never imagined that Bhubaneswar would one day become his second home.

Yet, it was not the city’s glittering facade that drew his attention. Instead, he was deeply moved by the struggles, neglect and hardships faced by slum dwellers, street vendors, sex workers, transgender individuals, domestic workers and the children of prisoners. Determined to make a difference, he dedicated himself to these communities and has stood by them through countless challenges.

“When I saw the suffering of these people up close, I could not stop myself. I made up my mind to fight for their rights. No matter what the means, their rights must be achieved. First, I prepared myself mentally, then I got ready for a long battle. Despite obstacles, I never backed down. In the process, many battles were won, while some have continued for years and are still ongoing,” says Pratap.

Asked why he chose to dedicate his life to the vulnerable, Pratap says no one was raising their voice or standing up for their rights. “After relentless efforts, the Odisha Basti Sangharsh Samiti was formed for the rights of slum dwellers. Today, the government has granted permanent land leases to thousands of slum dwellers,” he says.

Pratap listens to the grievances of slum dwellers in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

Over the years, serving the helpless has become his life’s purpose. Unmarried, Pratap considers these communities his extended family.