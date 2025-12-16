ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pratap Roop, Punjab's Rs 1 Crore Superstar Horse, Steals The Show At Kurukshetra Animal Fair

Kurukshetra: Pratap Roop, the Rs 1 crore superstar horse from Sangrur district of Punjab has become a centre of attraction at the onoging animal fair in Usmanpur village, Kurukshetra. The handsome horse standing 67 inches tall and sporting a spotless white colour is a beauty and lives a five-star lifestyle. He is the tallest of all in the fair.

Pratap Roop’s owner Sarpanch Harpreet Singh, considers him absolutely priceless.

Pratap Roop, the Rs 1-Crore Superstar Horse (ETV Bharat)

The Sarpanch Harpreet said that when he decided to raise horses, he bought Pratap Roop for 60 lakh rupees and its value has now reached Rs 1 crore. "Pratap Roop is 28 months old and 67 inches tall, which is considerably taller than other horses. This is why Pratap Roop stands out," said Harpreet.

Harpreet said that he rides Pratap Roop and travels from his house to the fields on horseback. Whenever he leaves his farm with the horse, a crowd gathers to see Pratap Roop and enjoy his graceful moves.

Pratap Roop doesn’t only have a caring owner but has a dedicated team to look after him round the clock.