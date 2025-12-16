Pratap Roop, Punjab's Rs 1 Crore Superstar Horse, Steals The Show At Kurukshetra Animal Fair
A five-star life: Every day, the stallion receives oil massage, eats almond milk, apples, chickpeas and boiled barley.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 6:22 PM IST
Kurukshetra: Pratap Roop, the Rs 1 crore superstar horse from Sangrur district of Punjab has become a centre of attraction at the onoging animal fair in Usmanpur village, Kurukshetra. The handsome horse standing 67 inches tall and sporting a spotless white colour is a beauty and lives a five-star lifestyle. He is the tallest of all in the fair.
Pratap Roop’s owner Sarpanch Harpreet Singh, considers him absolutely priceless.
The Sarpanch Harpreet said that when he decided to raise horses, he bought Pratap Roop for 60 lakh rupees and its value has now reached Rs 1 crore. "Pratap Roop is 28 months old and 67 inches tall, which is considerably taller than other horses. This is why Pratap Roop stands out," said Harpreet.
Harpreet said that he rides Pratap Roop and travels from his house to the fields on horseback. Whenever he leaves his farm with the horse, a crowd gathers to see Pratap Roop and enjoy his graceful moves.
Pratap Roop doesn’t only have a caring owner but has a dedicated team to look after him round the clock.
Pratap Roop’s beauty is maintained through daily grooming with the dedicated team of three handlers giving him bath every day to maintain his head-to-toe white complexion.
After his bath, Pratap Roop receives an oil massage lasting one hour daily to soothe his muscles and enhance his shine. His hair is groomed daily to ensure he remains the centre of attention for the crowds that flock to see him every day.
The horse lives on a sprawling, private farm spanning one and a half acres, giving him enough space to roam about freely.
Pratap Roop’s nutrition again is managed through meticulous planning, the focus being on strength and vitality. His day starts with a heavy breakfast of 2 to 3 kg of black chickpeas.
During the colder months, he enjoys boiled milk mixed with crushed almonds. The horse is fond of apples, which are served to him as a special treat twice a week. For sustained energy he is regularly fed boiled barley.
This top class grooming and luxurious diet helped this 28-month-old stallion win the "Two-Tooth Beauty Competition." More than 20 horses from Haryana and Punjab participated in the competition at the fair but Pratap Roop achieved this feat by surpassing them all.
The Private Dairy Association is the organizer of the animal fair in Usmanpur village of Kurukshetra. Hundreds of livestock owners from Haryana and surrounding states have arrived with their animals.
