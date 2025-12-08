ETV Bharat / offbeat

Power Of Social Media: GREF Recruit Returns Home In Himachal After Going Missing For 15 Years

Hamirpur: Fifteen years ago, Baldev, a fresh recruit of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) then, had vanished from Delhi without a trace. Thanks to social media, Girtholi village under Banal panchayat in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district witnessed an emotional homecoming as he finally returned to his native place on Sunday amid grand celebrations.

Baldev was greeted by the villagers with drums and trumpets when he returned to the village. His family performed aarti as he entered his house, while his relatives along the villagers kept pouring in with good wishes throughout the day. His family was overwhelmed with emotion upon seeing him safe and sound.

Baldev's elder brother, Pratap Singh, said,"Baldev had lost his memory at the time of his disappearance. During this time, he went to a cow shelter in Hisar in Haryana and stayed there for about nine years. He was thrown out from there during the Covid pandemic. Meanwhile, members of a Bishnoi family from Maloti village in Bikaner district of Rajasthan reached there and took him to their home."

Baldev returns home to a grand welcome by villagers and family members (ETV Bharat)

Pratap further added, "Baldev stayed there for several months. He would often talk to the people saying that his house was in Hamirpur Chabutara and at other times he would say that he belonged to Una. The Bishnoi family made a video of him and uploaded it on Facebook."