Power Of Social Media: GREF Recruit Returns Home In Himachal After Going Missing For 15 Years
Social media has played a major role in the return of Baldev to his village in Hamirpur district.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 3:08 PM IST
Hamirpur: Fifteen years ago, Baldev, a fresh recruit of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) then, had vanished from Delhi without a trace. Thanks to social media, Girtholi village under Banal panchayat in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district witnessed an emotional homecoming as he finally returned to his native place on Sunday amid grand celebrations.
Baldev was greeted by the villagers with drums and trumpets when he returned to the village. His family performed aarti as he entered his house, while his relatives along the villagers kept pouring in with good wishes throughout the day. His family was overwhelmed with emotion upon seeing him safe and sound.
Baldev's elder brother, Pratap Singh, said,"Baldev had lost his memory at the time of his disappearance. During this time, he went to a cow shelter in Hisar in Haryana and stayed there for about nine years. He was thrown out from there during the Covid pandemic. Meanwhile, members of a Bishnoi family from Maloti village in Bikaner district of Rajasthan reached there and took him to their home."
Pratap further added, "Baldev stayed there for several months. He would often talk to the people saying that his house was in Hamirpur Chabutara and at other times he would say that he belonged to Una. The Bishnoi family made a video of him and uploaded it on Facebook."
After the video went viral, Baldev's sister-in-law recognised him. The entire family then left for Rajasthan on Saturday and brought him home. The Bishnoi family too was very happy at his safe return back home.
Pratap added that Baldev had joined the GREF and was supposed to join duty in Tripura. He last spoke to his family from Delhi and disappeared thereafter. He neither joined duty nor returned home. The family filed a missing report but there was no trace of him for years. It was after 15 years that the family found a trace of Baldev through social media.
GREF is a vital component of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) that builds and maintains roads, bridges and other infrastructure along the border areas and at strategic locations ensuring troop movement and supply. It works in collaboration with the officers and engineers from the Indian Army's Corps of Engineers playing a vital role in national security.
Baldev's family members shared that his memory remains weak, allowing him to recognise only a few people. He can only remember the faces of his family members, classmates and those he lived with. Baldev's return is being seen as miraculous. Panchayat Pradhan Kanta Devi said, "We are all very happy. Baldev is a member of our family. On behalf of everyone here, I want to thank the family that took care of him."
His aged father was ecstatic. "I am extremely happy that my son has returned home after years," he said.
