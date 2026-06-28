ETV Bharat / offbeat

How 'Shaktimaan' Led To Jamui Youth's Resolve To Develop Cost Effective Power Generation Technology

He disclosed that he continued studying physics after his formal matriculation. He said that he was enrolled with a management institute in Patna, from where he was sent to IIT Patna to get the technology developed by him verified. It was there that everyone praised it and advised him to get it patented.

It is being claimed that his hydro lifting technology could change the world of power generation forever, as it will make power generation possible round the clock at a very low cost. Rohit has named his unique startup 'Hydro Lifting Technology'.

A resident of Bangardih village in Lakshmipur block of Jamui, Rohit Kumar, strived for 12 years to come up with this technology. Interestingly, he managed to do this without having any degree or a well-developed laboratory at his disposal.

A matriculate from Jamui in Bihar has now taken everyone by surprise by getting a patent for a hydro lifting technique developed by him that is said to be the cheapest for generating electricity.

Jamui: His craze for the popular children’s serial ' Shaktimaan' and the helplessness of not being able to watch it amid power outages led to a young boy’s resolve to develop a cost-effective technology that would provide uninterrupted power.

"After the prototype test, I was sent to the National Water Academy at Pune, where engineers and scientists had gathered for a meeting on water resources. I gave a presentation there and in 2022 filed for a patent," he said.

Thereafter, following some rigorous reviews, his technology was given a patent in 2026. Now, he wants to move towards the commercialisation of his technology as he is faced with a paucity in funding. He has applied to the relevant department for this.

Model of the hydro lifting technique. (ETV Bharat)

Talking about the technology developed by him, Rohit explained, "Many districts in Bihar are located along riverbanks. The area remains submerged for five to six months. Once the reservoir is filled with water during the rainy season, the same water will recirculate again and again. The entire technology has been tested. While 15% of the electricity will be used to run the system, the remaining 85% can be used elsewhere.”

Rohit explaining his hydro lifting technique. (ETV Bharat)

Rohit’s father, Santosh Kumar Singh, is the headmaster of a government school in Tetaria village. He always wanted his son to study and bring glory to the family and his native village. He used to be anxious about his son’s future as Rohit was a mediocre student. But he is proud of his son’s achievement now.

"My only son's invention has been patented. It is a big achievement," he said while appealing to the government to help take Rohit’s invention forward.

Rohit and his father Santosh Kumar Singh. (ETV Bharat)

The model developed by Rohit comprises two large water tanks. If implemented on a larger scale, a dam can be used instead. One tank is located at a higher elevation and the other at a lower. First, the water stored in the lower tank is pumped into the upper tank, and then it is released rapidly on a turbine installed below to generate electricity. This technology works on the principle of water recycling, allowing continuous generation of electricity without wasting water.

It is claimed that this technology can work successfully in all types of geographical areas and in all climates. Its most significant advantage is that it generates electricity by repeatedly recycling water, making it the cheapest and most cost-effective method of power generation. Being completely eco-friendly and pollution-free, it's a prime example of green energy.