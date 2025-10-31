ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Pond That Was Dug By Hands! How An Elderly Couple From Madhya Pradesh Turned Barren Land Into Green Zone

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): What, for years, was beyond anyone's imagination, Deepchand Adivasi and his wife Gauribai accomplished through sheer determination and hard work in five years. The elderly couple successfully dug up a pond and used to it change their fortune.

At 65, when most people slow down, this couple from Jamunia Khera village, about 28 kilometres from Tikamgarh, decided to take on the earth, that was known to be dry and parched. They had been struggling to use it for farming but due to lack of water, earning anything from it seemed out of question.

Five years ago, poverty hung heavy over the family and the couple was on the brinks with the very thought on how to feed the family. "We had no option but to remain hungry," recalls Deepchand, his weathered face bearing a faint smile.

That was when Gauribai, his wife seeded the idea in him to do something that seemed impossible at the first thought. “Let us dig a pond. If water comes out, we can do farming and our land will turn green,” she suggested. And the trust on the partner was so deep that Deepchand simply picked up a shovel and got going.

It took them five years, day after day, under the scorching Tikamgarh sun and through monsoon rains, to finally complete the digging.