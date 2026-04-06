Policy For Prosperity: Mandatory Jute Bags For Tourists Near Corbett Boost Women’s Livelihood In Ramnagar
A forest-linked tourism rule is creating steady, home-based work for rural women in Uttarakhand while ensuring visitors follow waste norms in an ecologically sensitive zone.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Ramnagar: Near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, a policy-driven change in tourism practice is linking environmental compliance with rural livelihoods and how! In the Phato Zone of the Terai Western Forest Division, tourists are now required to carry jute bags as garbage carriers, an intervention started to address waste management inside forest areas, that has translated into giving local women a steady income module.
The bags are produced by members of the Shiv Self-Help Group from the Maldhan area near Ramnagar. For the past three years, the group has been making jute bags that are now part of the tourism system in the zone. Though it started as a small livelihood activity, it has evolved into a structured supply connected directly to eco-tourism operations.
The Phato Zone was developed in 2021 as part of an eco-tourism plan, with safari operations beginning in 2022. Around 100 gypsies, 50 in the morning and 50 in the evening, operate daily, bringing a steady flow of tourists. With the increase in footfall, the Forest Department introduced jute bags as a mandatory alternative to plastic to manage waste more effectively.
This requirement opened up home-based work for women. After completing household responsibilities, they produce jute bags that are sold within the tourism network. The arrangement ensures consistent demand, allowing them to earn without leaving their villages. Many of these women, earlier limited to unpaid domestic work, are now contributing to household income.
Prakash Chandra Arya, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for the Terai West Forest Division in Uttarakhand, said the initiative is helping reduce plastic use while involving local communities in conservation-linked activities.
Over the past three years, the group has earned around Rs 24 lakh, reflecting the scale and consistency of the work. The initiative is also helping curb migration by creating local employment associated with tourism.
For the women involved, the impact goes beyond income. Regular earnings have improved household stability and their role in supporting a tourism-linked system has strengthened their position within the community.
The integration of jute bags into mandatory tourist norms in the Phato Zone has not only found a better way of conservation but aligns with livelihood generation. By replacing plastic with locally produced alternatives, the effort has addressed waste concerns, simultaneously building a women's cohort that earns with dignity.
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