ETV Bharat / offbeat

Policy For Prosperity: Mandatory Jute Bags For Tourists Near Corbett Boost Women’s Livelihood In Ramnagar

Ramnagar: Near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, a policy-driven change in tourism practice is linking environmental compliance with rural livelihoods and how! In the Phato Zone of the Terai Western Forest Division, tourists are now required to carry jute bags as garbage carriers, an intervention started to address waste management inside forest areas, that has translated into giving local women a steady income module.

The bags are produced by members of the Shiv Self-Help Group from the Maldhan area near Ramnagar. For the past three years, the group has been making jute bags that are now part of the tourism system in the zone. Though it started as a small livelihood activity, it has evolved into a structured supply connected directly to eco-tourism operations.

Mandatory Jute Bags For Tourists Near Corbett Boost Women’s Livelihood In Ramnagar (ETV Bharat)

The Phato Zone was developed in 2021 as part of an eco-tourism plan, with safari operations beginning in 2022. Around 100 gypsies, 50 in the morning and 50 in the evening, operate daily, bringing a steady flow of tourists. With the increase in footfall, the Forest Department introduced jute bags as a mandatory alternative to plastic to manage waste more effectively.