ETV Bharat / offbeat

Playing Ravana In Delhi’s Prestigious Ramlila Brings Different Kind Of Satisfaction To Actor Shahbaz Khan

New Delhi: The actor who plays the role of Ravana in a Ramlila has the onus on him to make the event successful by his performance because no matter where a performance is on, Ravana remains one of the central characters of the epic whose stage presence matters a lot. The actor who plays this role has to have a tall and stout body with a booming voice.

For the last five years, it is actor Shahbaz Khan who has been delivering this role at the historic and prestigious Ramlila being organized by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee at Madhav Park opposite the Red Fort in Delhi.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Khan shared that this time Ravana's entire look and costume have been changed making them grander and imposing. According to him, this year's Ravana is ‘Superman Ravana’ as a light cape, similar to Superman's, has been added to Ravana's attire. Since Ravana was known for his magical powers, this new experiment was done to give him the perfect ‘magical look’.

Actor Shahbaz Khan plays Ravana during the historic Ramlila at Madhav Park opposite the Red Fort (ETV Bharat)

He disclosed that industry veterans are behind this magnificent costume that has been designed by Maganlal Dress Wala, a name that has been associated with big Bollywood films like 'Lagaan', 'Mangal Pandey' and also serials like ‘Chandrakanta’. The designers, who have a 100-year history in the film industry, have created Ravana's look in a black and red combination.

"This time, Ravana is someone who can even walk the catwalk in modeling!" quipped Shahbaz.

He has to carry a heavy crown and a heavy costume on him, but for Shahbaz, everything is light and easy in front of the heavyweight character that he has to deliver.

Playing Ravana on the Ramlila stage is no child's play. Ravana's crown has always been known for its grandeur and enormous weight. When asked about his overall getup and weight, Shahbaz said, “Whatever the weight, you have to carry it! Whether it's 15 kg or 20 kg, you have to bear it when you're on stage." He believes that a little physical discomfort doesn't matter because at the end of the day the most important thing for an actor is that his character should look great and impactful on stage.

While playing the role of Ravana, the epitome of arrogance and anger, Shahbaz lives a completely spiritual and disciplined life during these 10 days. Talking about his daily routine, he said that these 10 days of Dussehra festival are no less than a blessing for him. During these 10 days, he follows a completely vegetarian diet, abstaining from alcohol and cigarettes. He believes this is a great way to heal his body.

He believes that Ramlila is not just a means of entertainment, but it also teaches profound lessons in life. “Lord Ram's simple and austere life teaches us many things,” he underlined.