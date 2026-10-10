Plant Sapling In Ancestor's Memory, Watch Them Grow On Phone: Gaya Initiative That Blends Spirituality With Environmentalism
This year, pilgrims performing Pind Daan at Pitru Paksha Mela are being encouraged to plant trees in memory of their ancestors, reports Ratnesh Kumar.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Gaya: Organisers of this year's Pitru Paksha Mela in Gaya have taken pilgrims from across the country, seeking salvation by performing Pind Daan (ritual offerings for departed ancestors) at this revered land, by surprise. Under a new initiative, in which spirituality segues into environmentalism, they can plant a tree in memory of their ancestors.
The district administration is developing a dedicated website that will enable pilgrims to track the status of the saplings they plant at the Pitru Vatika in Khatkachak. This will allow the pilgrims to remain connected to the memories of their forebears throughout their lives.
The Vatika has been established through the joint efforts of the Gaya District Administration and the Forest Department. It is expected that the message of environmental conservation will instill in future generations an awareness of their moral responsibility towards nature.
Devotees Captivated By Initiative
The novel initiative, already has the attention of pilgrims captivated. While trees make an invaluable contribution to conservation, they also hold great significance in the Hindu faith. As a result, devotees who have already availed this facility are describe this act as a highlight of their worldly lives.
Seema, who traveled from Hyderabad with her family to perform Pind Daan, praised the scheme. She had registered for it as soon as she learnt of the opportunity to plant a tree in her ancestors' name, while performing the traditional rituals.
She explained that a unique QR code will be sent to her mobile number, allowing her to view the tree she has planted in her ancestors' memory, virtually, at any time.
"I heard about the initiative after I came here with my family to perform Pind Daan for our ancestors. We liked the idea of planting a tree in the name of the departed. It brings me joy to know that we will be able to see the tree planted in our ancestors' honour via the website," said Seema from Hyderabad.
Murali, another pilgrim from Hyderabad, visited the camp set up at the Gandhi Maidan Tent City. After registering there, he was issued a 'PP number' in the form of a coupon. Afterwards, committee members transported him directly to the Pitri Vatika (Ancestors' Garden) by vehicle. There, he planted a sapling in the name of his ancestors. Now, he is eagerly awaiting the weblink to be shared with him via WhatsApp.
"I enjoy planting trees; it is beneficial for the land. We are planting trees in the name of our ancestors, having already performed Pind Daan. We can even view the trees on our phones, which brings me great joy," said Murali.
Behind The Initiative, An Environmentalist
Vipin Bihari, an environmentalist, is working alongside volunteers at the Tent City camp under the directives of the district administration. He keeps encouraging pilgrims to participate in the noble cause.
Vipin explained that according to the scriptures, spirits of our ancestors reside in trees like peepul and banyan, which are the saplings mostly being planted by the pilgrims in the Pitri Vatika.
"I work in the environmental sector. I was invited to participate in the camp where pilgrims plant trees in the Pitri Vatika. So far, 700 trees have been planted," informed Vipin Bihari, the coordinator of the Pitri Vatika camp.
Digital Technology, Memorial Symbols
At the Pitri Vatika, as devotees plant trees, Forest Department staff capture their photographs and record coupon numbers. These photos will later be uploaded on the official website, which is currently under development. A pilgrim can dedicate a single sapling to the memory of up to three deceased ancestors.
The digital initiative will serve as a permanent memorial, accessible from anywhere in the world. Forest Department official Vashishtha Kumar stated that a QR code or a mobile app are being developed for the campaign, to be made available to all pilgrims following the conclusion of the Mela. The app will record the unique token number for each sapling, allowing devotees to check the status of the tree they planted.
"A QR code or an app will be created and provided to pilgrims after the Pitru Paksha Mela. The app will feature a token number, allowing pilgrims to view the tree they planted in the Pitru Vatika under the 'One Tree in the Name of Ancestors' campaign," said Vashishtha Kumar, assuring that the Forest Department will be responsible for the protection and care of all saplings planted under the campaign.
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