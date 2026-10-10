ETV Bharat / offbeat

Plant Sapling In Ancestor's Memory, Watch Them Grow On Phone: Gaya Initiative That Blends Spirituality With Environmentalism

Gaya: Organisers of this year's Pitru Paksha Mela in Gaya have taken pilgrims from across the country, seeking salvation by performing Pind Daan (ritual offerings for departed ancestors) at this revered land, by surprise. Under a new initiative, in which spirituality segues into environmentalism, they can plant a tree in memory of their ancestors.

The district administration is developing a dedicated website that will enable pilgrims to track the status of the saplings they plant at the Pitru Vatika in Khatkachak. This will allow the pilgrims to remain connected to the memories of their forebears throughout their lives.

The Vatika has been established through the joint efforts of the Gaya District Administration and the Forest Department. It is expected that the message of environmental conservation will instill in future generations an awareness of their moral responsibility towards nature.

Devotees Captivated By Initiative

The novel initiative, already has the attention of pilgrims captivated. While trees make an invaluable contribution to conservation, they also hold great significance in the Hindu faith. As a result, devotees who have already availed this facility are describe this act as a highlight of their worldly lives.

Seema, who traveled from Hyderabad with her family to perform Pind Daan, praised the scheme. She had registered for it as soon as she learnt of the opportunity to plant a tree in her ancestors' name, while performing the traditional rituals.

She explained that a unique QR code will be sent to her mobile number, allowing her to view the tree she has planted in her ancestors' memory, virtually, at any time.

"I heard about the initiative after I came here with my family to perform Pind Daan for our ancestors. We liked the idea of planting a tree in the name of the departed. It brings me joy to know that we will be able to see the tree planted in our ancestors' honour via the website," said Seema from Hyderabad.

Murali, another pilgrim from Hyderabad, visited the camp set up at the Gandhi Maidan Tent City. After registering there, he was issued a 'PP number' in the form of a coupon. Afterwards, committee members transported him directly to the Pitri Vatika (Ancestors' Garden) by vehicle. There, he planted a sapling in the name of his ancestors. Now, he is eagerly awaiting the weblink to be shared with him via WhatsApp.

"I enjoy planting trees; it is beneficial for the land. We are planting trees in the name of our ancestors, having already performed Pind Daan. We can even view the trees on our phones, which brings me great joy," said Murali.