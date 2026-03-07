ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pink City Artist Plays A Role In Taking Blue Pottery Art Abroad

“The way blue pottery works progress through 45 different stages to reach their final form is truly awe-inspiring. Over the course of three hours, these visitors are introduced to this art, its history and uniqueness. They are allowed to paint on raw artworks that are later placed in a kiln to be fired. This entire process takes 48 to 72 hours. When these artworks emerge from the kiln, they are packaged and sent to their respective addresses ensuring that the beauty and the fruits of their labour are reflected on the visitors' faces,” she said.

Garima disclosed that tourists, especially those from outside the country, visiting Jaipur are aware of blue pottery and are eager to learn how to make it. They are also amazed by the fundamentals of this art.

Blue pottery is a centuries old art that is an integral part of Rajasthan's cultural identity. Tourists from India and abroad visit Jaipur to purchase blue pottery products. Efforts are underway to preserve this traditional art and pass it on to a new generation of artisans as it is admired worldwide. Blue pottery is known to adorn the houses of well known businessmen, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and also those in Hollywood.

Jaipur: An artist from the Pink City of Jaipur is playing an important role in taking the ancient art of blue pottery across the seas. Garima Saini is teaching the intricacies of this art to visiting foreign tourists.

Garima said many of the foreign tourists who come to her place to learn how to make blue pottery are from countries whose names she had never even heard of before. The number of tourists coming from Europe and America is especially high. Till now she has taught people from more than 70 countries how to make blue pottery. The number of people coming here is so large that sometimes she hardly gets time for herself. She said that she also sees attraction towards this art among the tourists coming from different parts of India.

The Pink City of Jaipur is renowned worldwide for its historical heritage, forts and traditional handicrafts that include blue pottery. It is a unique and captivating art that has earned Jaipur international recognition. With its vibrant blue hues and delicate designs, this art is considered one of the most prominent traditional handicrafts not only in Rajasthan but also in India.

Garima Saini taking a class (ETV Bharat)

The modern form of blue pottery is believed to have originated in Persia or present day Iran. It first reached Afghanistan and then entered India via Multan and Lahore. Later, it reached Delhi, where it received considerable patronage during the Mughal period. At that time, it was known as ‘Sangin-e-Saaz’. During the British period it came to be known as blue pottery.

According to historians, this art has ancient roots. Excavations at Harappa and Mohenjodaro have uncovered vessels and artifacts that point to this type of craftsmanship. This suggests that the tradition of creating decorative vessels from clay and minerals dates back thousands of years in the Indian subcontinent.

Jaipur became the largest centre for this art in Rajasthan. During the reign of Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh II, this art received special patronage. During his reign, artisans were encouraged and the production of blue pottery flourished. Gradually, this art form became the city's signature art.

Garima Saini teaching a group (ETV Bharat)

Blue pottery is quite different from other traditional pottery as it doesn't use ordinary clay. It's made using a mixture of quartz stone powder, glass powder, fuller's earth, glue and other minerals. This makes the pottery smooth, light and strikingly attractive. Blue, turquoise, green and yellow colours are used to create designs of flowers, leaves, birds and traditional figures. Decorative plates, vases, tiles, wall decorations and various handicrafts are created using this technique.