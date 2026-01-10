ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pillar No. 15 In Patna Is A Milestone For Bihar Engineer Who Cooks Up Samosas, Runs Rs 70 Lakh Business

Patna: Pillar No. 15, Jagdev Path, Patna is the place samosa lovers here would never forget. Variations of the fillings - tandoori paneer or plain aloo ones, cheese corn or the mushroom-filled, the texture and taste, gave it the name of samosa hub and those who loved the snack thronged to have their share. But this venture did not take shape in a family that was into the snacking business, it is surprisingly an engineer's brainchild.

Leaving his corporate career during Covid pandemic, Ravi Ranjan, a mechanical engineer by qualification, chose to do something that was close to his heart. He decided to begin a Samosa empire and within no time, got the title of Samosa King. He runs three outlets with an annual turnover of Rs 60 - Rs 70 lakh, all of which had begun from a handcart.

Pillar No. 15 In Patna Is A Milestone For Bihar Engineer Who Cooked Up Samosas To Run Rs 70 Lakh Business (ETV Bharat)

After completing his engineering, Ravi worked in Ghaziabad on a high-paying package. But when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, he lost his job and returned to Patna. It was not only a time of struggle for Ravi, there were many who were trying to get hold of something to sustain.

Ravi made a bold decision. “I didn’t want to work for someone anymore. I wanted to build something of my own in Bihar so that I can stay at home and earn well. But I had no clue as to how a business idea can be planned and hatched,” he recalls.

a (a)

A self-confessed samosa lover, Ravi used to gorge on the snack at nearby eateries. "But I always thought why the monotony of potato-filled samosas only? Why can’t samosas be served in more variety?” he questioned to himself.

With no professional cooking experience, Ravi turned to the person he trusted most, his mother. Under her guidance, he learned how to make samosa. Soon, potato, peas, paneer, cheese, and mushroom samosas filled his home kitchen. Served to family members, they loved it and Ravi knew he has got the business idea.