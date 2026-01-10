Pillar No. 15 In Patna Is A Milestone For Bihar Engineer Who Cooks Up Samosas, Runs Rs 70 Lakh Business
From losing his job during COVID-19 to building a samosa empire, Ravi Ranjan's journey began when he learnt how to make samosas from his mother.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Patna: Pillar No. 15, Jagdev Path, Patna is the place samosa lovers here would never forget. Variations of the fillings - tandoori paneer or plain aloo ones, cheese corn or the mushroom-filled, the texture and taste, gave it the name of samosa hub and those who loved the snack thronged to have their share. But this venture did not take shape in a family that was into the snacking business, it is surprisingly an engineer's brainchild.
Leaving his corporate career during Covid pandemic, Ravi Ranjan, a mechanical engineer by qualification, chose to do something that was close to his heart. He decided to begin a Samosa empire and within no time, got the title of Samosa King. He runs three outlets with an annual turnover of Rs 60 - Rs 70 lakh, all of which had begun from a handcart.
After completing his engineering, Ravi worked in Ghaziabad on a high-paying package. But when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, he lost his job and returned to Patna. It was not only a time of struggle for Ravi, there were many who were trying to get hold of something to sustain.
Ravi made a bold decision. “I didn’t want to work for someone anymore. I wanted to build something of my own in Bihar so that I can stay at home and earn well. But I had no clue as to how a business idea can be planned and hatched,” he recalls.
A self-confessed samosa lover, Ravi used to gorge on the snack at nearby eateries. "But I always thought why the monotony of potato-filled samosas only? Why can’t samosas be served in more variety?” he questioned to himself.
With no professional cooking experience, Ravi turned to the person he trusted most, his mother. Under her guidance, he learned how to make samosa. Soon, potato, peas, paneer, cheese, and mushroom samosas filled his home kitchen. Served to family members, they loved it and Ravi knew he has got the business idea.
Ravi set up his first stall near Pillar No. 15, Jagdev Path, Patna. The response was overwhelming. “I started with a small cart and sales figure were encouraging. Then we opened our first shop under the brand name Samosa King and have three outlets in Patna where we sell 20 varieties of samosas,” Ravi says.
Within four to five years, his brand Samosa King Patna became a local favourite. Ravi’s menu ranges from Rs 13 to Rs 35 per samosa, catering to every taste. The popular varieties include Cheese Corn Samosa at Rs 35, Punjabi Paneer Samosa Rs 25, Tandoori Paneer Samosa Rs 25, Malai Paneer Samosa Rs 25, Mushroom Paneer Samosa Rs 30, Pizza Samosa Rs 20, Manchurian Samosa Rs 22, Potato Veg Paneer Rs 13, Khoya Samosa Rs 30 and finally Chocolate Samosa at Rs 30.
The Cheese Corn Samosa, filled with buttery corn and cheese, is the biggest hit, followed closely by the Tandoori Paneer Samosa with fried onions, capsicum, and spices. For those who like rich flavours, the Malai Paneer (Shahi) Samosa is a royal treat. For fast-food lovers, the Pizza Samosa delivers cheesy delight. And for dessert lovers, nothing better than the Khoya and Chocolate Samosas.
Winter favourites include Pea Samosa though spice lovers always have a plateful of Punjabi Paneer and Chilli Paneer options.
Ravi also offers customised samosas like Cheese Burst Samosa, Choco Lava Samosa, Pasta Samosa, Soya Chaap Samosa and Mixed Veg Samosa, depending on the demands of the customers.
He is now researching on how millets can be used to make samosas so that people eat healthy. "In millets, achieving the right crunch remains a challenge," he informs.
His samosas are also available on food delivery apps, expanding his reach beyond physical stores.
Where did the samosa emerge and when? It is believed the snack's origin dates back to 10th-century Iran and Central Asia, where it was known as sambusak. It reached India via Afghanistan in the 13th–14th century, entering royal kitchens during the Delhi Sultanate. Potatoes, introduced by the Portuguese in the 16th century, later became the iconic filling.
However, the tasty snack has evolved over the years and Ravi Ranjan has added a modern twist to it. "Job loss should not let us lose trust on ourselves. Rather we should plan to do something innovative with courage, and consistency. Othersise I would not have been able to turn a street cart into a Rs 70 lakh empire within years," he says leaving a story of inspiration for youths to ponder.
