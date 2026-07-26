ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pikhor Village Of Gujarat Stands Out For Sending Its Youth To Join Armed Forces

Pikhor stands firmly rooted in patriotic sentiments. With a population of between 1000 and 1200 people, this village is still known throughout Junagadh district as a base for serving and former soldiers. It comes as a surprise to see every young man in the village aspiring to join the armed forces. The retired and serving soldiers of the village have played an important role in promoting this sentiment and they also train the youth towards this goal.

This village remains at the forefront of the district in promoting martial traditions with 55 of its residents having served as exemplary figures in the Indian Army and various paramilitary forces.

Junagadh: In a state normally known for its mercantile prowess, a small village of Maliya taluka of Junagadh district in Gujarat has carved a unique identity for itself. Pikhor is known for its contribution to the armed forces of the country.

Recently, 15 soldiers from this village have retired from the Indian Army after serving across the country in different capacities. Seven of its residents are still employed with the Army while a similar number is working with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Many others have worked with the paramilitary forces including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). There are some employed with the Police and State Reserve Police (SRP) force.

Dolubhai Babaria (ETV Bharat)

Dolubhai Babaria, an ex-serviceman from the village, said that he was the second person from the village to join the Army in 1983. He worked at various locations across the country during his 20-year stint with the Army. “Every youngster respects me a lot. I also salute the patriotic spirit of my village,” he said.

The village Sarpanch, Maganbhai Kansagra, also praised the village youth's love and dedication for the country. “The youngsters here are always the first to join the Indian Army. As a Sarpanch, I am working to maintain this spirit,’ he said.

Another ex-serviceman, PD Chavda, who served the Indian Army for 22 years, said, "Even today, we are providing all kinds of guidance and training to the youth of our village so that they can join the Army. Our small village is famous for having produced the highest number of soldiers in Junagadh district, which we are proud of."

Locals like Rajendrabhai Babaria are proud of this tradition of sending the youth to the armed forces of the country. He said, “This is no less than a medal for us.”