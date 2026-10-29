ETV Bharat / offbeat

After Losing His Only Son, Gaya's Anwar Rizwan Finds Purpose To Live And Love Amid Hundreds Of Pigeons

Gaya: When Anwar Rizwan lost his 13-year-old son, he thought life had given him no other reason to live. Then some pigeons fluttered around him, probably reminding him that they, too, were a reason to live and not give up hope. Rizwan has since been living with hundreds of his winged children, finding a new reason every day to keep himself busy and happy.

Gone are the days when pigeons were nurtured to serve as messengers. For Rizwan, from Marufganj in Gaya, Bihar, pigeons were his first love and thus always a part of his growing-up years. As a 14-year-old, he got his first pigeon from his maternal grandparents’ house. Today, he has over 500 pigeons of 10 breeds, a mix of indigenous and foreign varieties. Most are categorised as Shahjahanpuri, Banarasi and Allahabadi, with a few Pakistani pigeons, while some are of the Bedrag, Ghagre, Napte, Kamli, Girehbaaz and red-and-green Amrasare breeds.

After Losing Only Son, Hundreds Of Pigeons Give Gaya's Anwar Rizwan Many Reasons To Live And Love (ETV Bharat)

The pigeons have also given him recognition - he has been crowned the Gaya District Champion twice and secured second place in the state during the All-India Championship. He has been honoured with the title of ‘Ustadi’ (master/expert) by the Asia High-Flying Pigeon Club.

“For me, pigeons are a hobby, and I do not use them for commercial purposes. I cannot live without the birds. Their colour lends purpose to my life,” says the 58-year-old, who spends sleepless nights if any of his birds fall sick. “I take care of them like my children. I do exactly what I would do for a member of my family,” says Anwar.

Rizwan feeding pigeons at home (ETV Bharat)

One can find pigeons of many different colours in his collection, keeping them is a lifelong passion that has stayed with him since he was a child. Anwar Rizwan says he has been keeping pigeons since he was about 13 or 14 years old. Now 58, his love for these birds remains as strong as it was in his youth.

A section of Rizwan’s flat serves as a home for his pigeons. “Home is the destination that the pigeons never forget. Every day, they are allowed to fly high, but come evening, they are back home,” explains Rizwan.

Recognised as the ‘Pigeon Man’, Rizwan has been training his birds for the past 40 years using traditional, age-old methods. “I train and prepare them for pigeon-flying competitions. There are various clubs for such competitions, ranging from the district level to the state and national levels,” says the bird lover.

A white pigeon at Anwar Rizwan's house (ETV Bharat)

There are several clubs in Gaya where local pigeon-flying competitions are held, and Rizwan regularly participates in them. “Most of these clubs have bird lovers, but their number has been dwindling with time,” he adds.

As part of his daily routine, Rizwan feeds his pigeons, familiarises them with their home and trains them. He explains that the training process involves taking the pigeons out of their enclosure, feeding them and then releasing them to fly. The pigeons soar to great heights in the sky for several hours before returning home. “These pigeons fly at altitudes of approximately 3,000 to 4,000 feet,” says Rizwan, pointing out that most competitions are difficult to win. “The events take place from one’s own home, but official judges (referees) are present to oversee them. They meticulously track how long and how well each pigeon flies. The outcome is then determined based on the judges’ reports,” narrates Rizwan.