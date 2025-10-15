ETV Bharat / offbeat

With Pickles And Perseverance, Padma Shri 'Kisan Chachi' Continues To Transform Lives

Saraiya: She cycles around villages, peddling her way through alleys and dirt roads, to meet women who see her as a source of inspiration. At 73, Rajkumari Devi's gait reflects anything but weakness.

In any other place, an elderly woman cycling with such confidence would make passersby curious. Not in Saraiya. The residents of this idyllic village in Bihar's Muzzafarpur district know how their Kisan Chachi has transformed the lives of hundreds of women by creating sustainable livelihoods around farming and pickles over the last several decades.

A trailblazer and a name recognised widely, Devi was conferred the Padma Shri in 2019. The journey wasn't easy. Devi faced financial hardships from the get-go, but instead of getting bogged down, she decided to take the challenges head-on.

Rajkumari Devi being conferred with Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2019. (PTI screengrab)

In the early 1990s, she briefly learned about advanced agriculture from Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (then known as Rajendra Agriculture University) and began cultivating papaya and taro on a small parcel of land her family owned. She then made pickles and flour from the taro she grew and cycled to the nearby markets and fairs to sell her products.

Inspired by her, several women joined Devi, encouraging her to form the first of the 36 Self Help Groups that she would go on to create in the next two decades, creating a network of hundreds of working women.

Devi began introducing scientific methods to traditional farming and then, quite literally, added a dash of spice to her initiatives. At the turn of the century, she ventured into making pickles, turning a humble home-based initiative into a household name.