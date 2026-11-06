ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kali Puja In Maynaguri: How Did The Goddess Get The Name Petkati Ma, Worshipped As Per Tantric Rites?

Petkati Ma, the goddess worshipped as per tantric rites ( ETV Bharat )

Jalpaiguri: The mark that gave Petkati Ma her name runs across her abdomen. In Maynaguri, people tell the story of a spade that struck the stone idol while the land was being tilled. The year of its discovery remains unknown, but the story has been told for generations. For the local Rajbanshi community, the goddess is Petkati Ma, the Mother with the cut across her belly.

Local resident Mona Roy remembers hearing the story as a child. In the version handed down to her, it was one of her own ancestors who found the idol. “We have heard this folklore since childhood. One of our ancestors discovered the idol while tilling the land. It was named ‘Petkati’ (literally ‘cut-belly’) because the Goddess’s abdomen was gashed. The village itself is named ‘Petkati’ after the Goddess. Kali Puja is celebrated here on a grand scale, accompanied by a fair. The Goddess is considered highly ‘jagrata', possessing living, potent divine power,” she explains.

About four and a half feet tall, the touchstone idol depicts the goddess seated on a lotus. She wears garlands of snakes and a necklace of human skulls. An elephant is carved above her head and a scorpion appears on her abdomen. Beneath her feet lies a female figure, flanked by a fox and an owl. Prosenjit Mondal, another local resident from Ward No. 1 of the Maynaguri Municipality, says, that there is no exact date of origin of the name Petkati, but citing local lore, he too states that the idol’s abdomen was accidentally sliced ​​open while the earth was being excavated. The goddess was carved as Dashabhuja, meaning ten arms. Seven survive. On her left, four hands still hold their original carvings - an elephant, a bell, a severed human head and a female figure.