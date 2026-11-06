Kali Puja In Maynaguri: How Did The Goddess Get The Name Petkati Ma, Worshipped As Per Tantric Rites?
A cut on the stone idol made her 'Petkati Ma' where devotees keep crowding to pay obeisance during Kali Puja every year, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: The mark that gave Petkati Ma her name runs across her abdomen. In Maynaguri, people tell the story of a spade that struck the stone idol while the land was being tilled. The year of its discovery remains unknown, but the story has been told for generations. For the local Rajbanshi community, the goddess is Petkati Ma, the Mother with the cut across her belly.
Local resident Mona Roy remembers hearing the story as a child. In the version handed down to her, it was one of her own ancestors who found the idol. “We have heard this folklore since childhood. One of our ancestors discovered the idol while tilling the land. It was named ‘Petkati’ (literally ‘cut-belly’) because the Goddess’s abdomen was gashed. The village itself is named ‘Petkati’ after the Goddess. Kali Puja is celebrated here on a grand scale, accompanied by a fair. The Goddess is considered highly ‘jagrata', possessing living, potent divine power,” she explains.
About four and a half feet tall, the touchstone idol depicts the goddess seated on a lotus. She wears garlands of snakes and a necklace of human skulls. An elephant is carved above her head and a scorpion appears on her abdomen. Beneath her feet lies a female figure, flanked by a fox and an owl.
Prosenjit Mondal, another local resident from Ward No. 1 of the Maynaguri Municipality, says, that there is no exact date of origin of the name Petkati, but citing local lore, he too states that the idol’s abdomen was accidentally sliced open while the earth was being excavated.
The goddess was carved as Dashabhuja, meaning ten arms. Seven survive. On her left, four hands still hold their original carvings - an elephant, a bell, a severed human head and a female figure.
The imagery has prompted debate over whether the idol represents Chandi or another deity in the Tantric tradition. Locals say she is worshipped as Dhumavati Chandi Kali during Kali Puja. Umesh Sharma, a historian and researcher from Jalpaiguri explains, "Although the deity in Maynaguri is known as 'Dhumavati Petkati Kali,' she is worshipped according to Tantric rites as 'Chandi Kali.'"
On Kali Puja, worship is conducted as per Tantric rites and a fair is held drawing devotees to Petkati. Nepal Sarkar, a member of the temple’s managing committee, says worshippers regard the goddess as jagrata, a living divine presence. “Our temple is considered highly ‘jagrata’ imbued with living, divine power. A fair is organised here on the day of the Puja, drawing countless devotees. It is said that those who offer prayers here often return to the temple once their wishes have been fulfilled,” he elaborates.
The story people in Maynaguri tell their children begins with a deity who is known for a different look. But when devotees flock to offer prayer, their visit turns into an annual affair, and they keep coming every year as their wishes gets fulfilled.
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