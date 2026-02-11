ETV Bharat / offbeat

Vet Flies From Delhi To Perform Endoscopic Surgery Of Pet Dog Who Swallowed Needle, Thread Spool In Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In a tremendous display of advanced veterinary care, a three-year-old Golden Retriever was saved through a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure after swallowing a sewing needle along with a spool of thread, in what doctors described as a life-threatening situation.

The dog was unwell for several days before its owner took it to a veterinary hospital in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (February 5). While examining the dog, veterinarian Dr. Sridhar conducted an X-ray, which revealed that a sharp needle and thread spool was lodged inside its stomach.

According to Dr. Sridhar, the case was critical and conventional surgery ruled out because the dog’s platelet count, over the days, had dropped, raising the risk of severe bleeding during an open procedure. With hardly any option left and the animal’s condition deteriorating, the owner requested doctors to explore an alternative.

Recognising the urgency, Dr. Sridhar contacted his colleague, Dr. Vikram Malhotra, an expert in veterinary and endoscopy specialist based in Delhi. After being briefed about the emergency, Dr. Malhotra agreed to fly to Visakhapatnam on Friday with a specialised endoscopy equipment.

The same day, the medical team performed an advanced endoscopy, a procedure which is minimally invasive allowing foreign objects to be removed without open surgery. The surgery lasted about 45 minutes, during which the needle and thread spool were removed from the dog’s stomach.