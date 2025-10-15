Perilous Pass: Gujarat Farmers Risk Lives With Makeshift Lift To Reach Fields
Farmers at Majethi village risk their lives on a daily basis transporting agricultural equipment and supplies with a makeshift lift amid lack of road connectivity.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 6:43 PM IST
Rajkot: At a time when farming is getting revolutionised with modern technology and equipment, farmers in Majethi village in Gujarat's Rajkot district have been forced to rely on a 'desi jugaad' to reach their fields in the first place.
Farmers here in the Upleta taluka of Rajkot have been risking their lives to reach their fields along the Bhadar River for the last ten years. The construction of a check dam on the river floods the roads leading to their fields, making it difficult for farmers to reach their fields. To address this problem, farmers have constructed a makeshift lift using ropes and cots, which they use to reach their fields and transport agricultural equipment and supplies. However, this method is life-threatening, and farmers demand the government to build an alternate road or build a bridge across the river.
Dilubha Chudasama, a local farmer from Majethi village told ETV Bharat that they have been struggling with the problem for the past ten years. Due to the check dam built on the Bhadar River, the river's water overflows and floods the roads, causing inconvenience to dozens of farmer-account holders, he said. In response, farmers have ingeniously constructed a homemade lift, which pulls a cot with the help of a rope to the fields. This lift is also used to transport agricultural tools, equipment, and supplies. But Chudasama said that the improvised method is extremely dangerous, and even laborers are frightened by the sight of the lift, leaving farmers facing a labor shortage at times.
For Hitesh Chandrawadia, another farmer, the homemade solution has become a necessity for them. While they struggle with natural disasters and low prices for their produce, they are forced to cultivate in such dangerous conditions, he said. Furthermore, there is also the risk of accidents during transportation. The farmers demanded that the government build a crossway or bridge over the Bhadar River to address this problem.
Bhimabhai Chavda, Sarpanch of Majethi Gram Panchayat stated that the Gram Panchayat has raised the issue with the local MLA, the Taluka Panchayat, and the government administration.
Upleta Taluka Development Officer R.M. Trivedi acknowledged that the farmers and the sarpanch have submitted a written memorandum in this regard, which has been sent to the Irrigation Department and the government.
But Trivedi complained about shortage of funds for fixing the problem saying that the required 40-feet-deep crossing could cost 40 to 45 lakh rupees.
“However, since only 5 lakh rupees have been sanctioned for the village, more funds are needed for this work. Further action will be taken based on the response from the government and the Irrigation Department”.
