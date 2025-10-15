ETV Bharat / offbeat

Perilous Pass: Gujarat Farmers Risk Lives With Makeshift Lift To Reach Fields

Rajkot: At a time when farming is getting revolutionised with modern technology and equipment, farmers in Majethi village in Gujarat's Rajkot district have been forced to rely on a 'desi jugaad' to reach their fields in the first place.

Farmers here in the Upleta taluka of Rajkot have been risking their lives to reach their fields along the Bhadar River for the last ten years. The construction of a check dam on the river floods the roads leading to their fields, making it difficult for farmers to reach their fields. To address this problem, farmers have constructed a makeshift lift using ropes and cots, which they use to reach their fields and transport agricultural equipment and supplies. However, this method is life-threatening, and farmers demand the government to build an alternate road or build a bridge across the river.

Gujarat Farmers Risk Lives With Makeshift Lift To Reach Fields (ETV Bharat)

Dilubha Chudasama, a local farmer from Majethi village told ETV Bharat that they have been struggling with the problem for the past ten years. Due to the check dam built on the Bhadar River, the river's water overflows and floods the roads, causing inconvenience to dozens of farmer-account holders, he said. In response, farmers have ingeniously constructed a homemade lift, which pulls a cot with the help of a rope to the fields. This lift is also used to transport agricultural tools, equipment, and supplies. But Chudasama said that the improvised method is extremely dangerous, and even laborers are frightened by the sight of the lift, leaving farmers facing a labor shortage at times.